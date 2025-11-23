Kalani Sitake Provides Injury Update on BYU Star Wide Receiver Chase Roberts
On Saturday night, BYU star wide receiver Chase Roberts left the game against Cincinnati with an injury. Roberts was ruled out for the rest of the game - he came out of the halftime locker room in street clothes. After the game, Kalani Sitake provided an injury update on the star wide receiver.
"I don't think he was feeling right," Sitake told BYU Sports Nation. "He knew that he was going to hurt the team...we're trying to get him back for next week. But I appreciate the maturity and decision-making on his end to let Reggie and Tiger and the rest of the guys do their job when he knows he wasn't effective at it."
During the game, BYU radio announced that Roberts was dealing with a hamstring injury. The extent of his injury is uknown.
BYU will not want to rush Roberts back from this injury next week. Next week, they host UCF in what is expected to be a very cold game. Snow is in the forecast and the the temperature will get no higher than 40 degrees. Given the propensity for muscles to tighten up in the cold, it might be best for Roberts to sit this game out. The Cougars are one win away from securing a spot in the Big 12 title game. Most importantly, the Cougars will need Roberts back in the lineup in a potential rematch against Texas Tech in the conference championship game.
BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier also appeared to be a little banged up at the end of the Cincinnati game. Bachmeier was trying to extend a play when he took a hard hit in the fourth quarter. Bachmeier was seen wincing on his way to the bench. However, he did come back in for the final series of the game, and he had a few critical runs on that drive.
As the calendar turns to Thanksgiving weekend, the Cougars maintain control of their own destiny to the Big 12 title game. As we get deeper and deeper into the season, staying as healthy as possible is going to be paramount.
Texas Tech, the likely opponent, has the benefit of a very late bye week. The Red Raiders were off this weekend and they will travel to take on West Virginia next weekend. A win in that game will secure Tech's spot in the championship game. BYU and Texas Tech are the only two Big 12 teams that control their own destiny at this stage of the Big 12 title race.