Kalani Sitake Provides Injury Updates on Roger Saleapaga and Kyle Sfarcioc

On Saturday against Colorado State, BYU was down two starters on offense: tight end Roger Saleapaga and right guard Kyle Sfarcioc. After the game, Kalani Sitake provided injury updates on both Salepaga and Sfarcioc. Sitake said he expects both players back for BYU's next game against TCU.

"It was gonna be on a game-time decision for both those guys," Sitake said. "We felt good with what Trevin Ostler was doing, for our whole line, and then felt good about our depth there. We used Bott Mulitalo quite a bit too, so we felt good with Kyle. We just felt like if we made a decision to hold him in this game that we would definitely get him back from TCU. Same thing with Roger. I I think that was a fair trade-off."

Sitake was also asked about wide receiver Tiger Bachmeier who was not dressed for this game. Sitake said Tiger will be available for TCU as well.

Trevin Ostler started in Sfarcioc's place and played well. The Cougars ripped off multiple explosive runs where Ostler was the lead blocker. Ostler was one of a handful of players competing for the final starting spot at guard during Fall Camp.

With Roger Salepaga out of the lineup, BYU played less 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends). When BYU did roll out 12 personnel, it was Keayen Nead who took those snaps. Nead played 28 total snaps and he finished with a catch for six yards. Saleapaga hasn't been targeted in games as much as he was targeted in practice. There is more to Saleapaga's game than he has shown this season. When healthy, he adds another layer to the BYU offense. It will be important to get him back for the TCU game.

Tiger Bachmeier only played a handful of snaps against Arizona. Even before the injury to Bachmeier, BYU's wide receiver rotation was tightened to 3-4 players. BYU's top wid recievers are clearly Legend Glasker, Kyler Kasper, and Jojo Phillips. Those three were targeted on 12 out of Bachmeier's 16 pass attempts. Reggie Frischknecht is next in line. Frischknecht played 21 snaps and got the starting nod.

Frischknecht's only target in this game was from Treyon Bourguet. Bourguet forced a quick throw to Frischknecht that was deflected into the air and interepted.

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