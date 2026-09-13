New Playmakers Are Emerging For the BYU Football Program

On Saturday afternoon, no. 15 BYU used a dominant second half to take down the Arizona Wildcats. Every year, new faces emerge as playmakers for the BYU football program. While it's only been two weeks, there are several new playmakers emerging for the Cougars already.

1. Tausili Akana - Edge Rusher

BYU has recruited the defensive end position as well as any position group on the roster dating back to 2023. However, it has taken a while for those players to matriculate into the program, return from missions, and learn BYU's playbook. With so many blue-chip recruits at that position, it was only a matter of time before one of them emerged.

Former four-star prospect and Texas transfer Tausili Akana had a breakout performance against Arizona. BYU had three sacks on Saturday afternoon and Akana was responsible for 2.5 of them. Late in the fourth quarter, Akana had sacks on back-to-back plays and sealed the game. If Akana can be a reliable pass-rush threat for Kelly Poppinga, he can take the BYU defense to new heights in 2026.

TAUSILI IN BEAST MODE.



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/JEnKvGrjfC — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 12, 2026

2. Legend Glasker - Wide Receiver

Legend Glasker was only targeted four times against Arizona, and he making a case for more targets through two games. Glasker got behind the Arizona defense for a critical 61-yard gain that helped BYU start to pull away in the second half.

Glasker adds an element to the BYU offense that they didn't have last year: a true deep threat. Glasker consistently got behind the defense in camp, and that has translated to the games. Glasker is BYU's leading receiver through two games. He finished Saturday with 3 catches for 74 yards.

A BIG 61-yard pass puts @BYUfootball knocking on the door! 👀 pic.twitter.com/kyaztZiI2V — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2026

3. Kyler Kasper - Wide Receiver

Speaking of themes from camp that have carried over in games, Kyler Kasper was Bear Bachmeir's favorite redzone target in camp. Through two weeks, Kasper has emerged as the go-to target in the redzone. Kasper is a true 6'6 and he is simply too big to be defended by one cornerback. Kasper had two touchdown grabs against Arizona. On the first touchdown, Kasper boxed out the Arizona cornerback and Bachmeier found him for six.

A DART TO KASPER!!



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/G1VELqFu7Y — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 12, 2026

On the second touchdown, Kasper boxed out the Arizona defensive back again and Bachmeier found him for the score. Arizona stacked nine players in the box and the Bachmeier-Kasper connection made them pay.

4. Cade Uluave - Linebacker

Arizona came out firing on Saturday. After a 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game, the Wildcats got the ball back and were looking to go up two scores. Then, Kelly Poppinga dialed up a blitz and Isaiah Glasker blasted Noah Fifita. Fifita was forced to get rid of the ball, and Uluave stepped in front of it for the interception.

Uluave finished the game with six tackles and he also recovered a near fumble that was instead ruled an incompletion. Uluave was a playmaker at Cal and he has been an instant playmaker in Provo. He has great instincts and always finds his way to the football.

5. Cannon DeVries - Defensive Back

Cannon DeVries has been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far. DeVries led BYU with nine total tackles and a pass breakup. It was DeVries that tackled the Arizona wide receiver just short of the sticks on a critical turnover on downs in the fourth quarter.

What a play by Cannon DeVries — coming downhill with a vengeance to keep the ball carrier short of the line to gain! 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/f7bsC4AOQj — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 12, 2026

That near fumble that was ruled an incompletion? That was DeVries that broke up the pass with a big hit.

DeVries has also made great decisions as a punt returner when returns aren't open. DeVries is making an impact in his second year with the program.

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