Key Takeaways From BYU's Disappointing First CFP Ranking

If you thought the Notre Dame win would give BYU favor in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee - think again. The committee delivered yet another disappointing ranking to BYU on Tuesday night. The Cougars were ranked 9th in the CFP rankings, the second highest team in the Big 12 and down two spots from the latest AP Poll. Here are our key takeaways from the initial CFP rankings.

The committee is not very impressed by Notre Dame and that's really hurting BYU

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was Notre Dame's ranking. The Fighting Irish went from 4th in the AP Poll to 11th in the CFP rankings. Instead of being impressed with BYU for beating Notre Dame, the committee walked away unimpressed by the Fighting Irish, apparently. Notre Dame obviously lacks a signature win and was punished for it, and that really hurt BYU.

Since Notre Dame was only 11th in the rankings, that severely damaged BYU's resume. The committee favored multiple two-loss SEC teams (Alabama and Texas) since they have more quality wins in the eyes of the committee.

The Notre Dame-Miami game could have massive implications for BYU this weekend. The Fighting Irish will skyrocket up the rankings with a win over the Hurricanes and that would help BYU.

The committee really hated the UCF Los

The committee is really punishing BYU for a road loss to UCF. There is evidence of recency bias in these rankings, so it also hurt BYU that the Knights embarrassed themselves just a week later against Baylor.

The rankings highlight how damaging the UCF loss truly was. Without the UCF loss, you could argue that BYU could have been ranked first in the CFP rankings. The Cougars would have had a better resume than Miami. Instead, the Cougars are all the way down at 9th, a clear signal that the committee will not give BYU the benefit of the doubt if they lose again. BYU will fall outside of the projected field if they lose to Utah this weekend.

BYU has the same record as Indiana. BYU has two ranked wins and Indiana has none. Indiana has survived more close games than BYU at this point, but the Hoosiers' only loss is to Ohio State. Indiana is clear up at no. 4 in the rankings. Apparently, this committee cares more about who you lose to than who you beat (at least when it's convenient for them - that rule doesn't hold throughout the entire top 25).

There is still time for BYU to recover this season, but if the Cougars finish 10-2 with losses to Utah and UCF and miss the playoff, the UCF game will go down as one of the most crushing losses in program history.

A lot can change in a week

While Tuesday's ranking was disappointing, there is a huge opportunity for BYU to skyrocket up the rankings this week. The committee has already admitted that they really respect Utah - the Utes came in at no. 3 in the CFP rankings. A win over no. 3 Utah would give BYU two of the best wins this season.

Also, look around at the matchups this weekend.

#1 Miami vs #11 Notre Dame

#2 Georgia vs #10 Ole Miss

#5 Alabama vs #14 LSU

#6 Kentucky vs #13 Tennessee

#7 Texas vs #18 Missouri

#12 Ohio State vs #23 Oregon

At least five teams in the top 14 will lose this weekend, and there could be a few more. If both BYU and Notre Dame win this weekend, the Cougars could find themselves inside the top three of next week's CFP rankings. It is, by far, the biggest game in the history of the BYU-Utah rivalry game.

It's not surprising...just disappointing

This is the fifth time in the last seven seasons that BYU has been ranked in the CFP rankings. In every year but one (2021), the committee has been unfavorable towards BYU. BYU fans aren't surprised at this point, just disappointed.

It seemed like a win over Notre Dame would be enough to change the perception of BYU in the eyes of the committee. Instead, the committee was unimpressed because they lost to BYU. You could argue that the Miami-Notre Dame could have as much impact on BYU's season as one of BYU's remaining games.

BYU really, really needs Notre Dame to take down the Hurricanes.

If this was the actual bracket...

Here's how the #CFP bracket would look if the season ended today‼️🏆 pic.twitter.com/n0anoUhozh — CFP (@CFBPlayoff) November 4, 2026

If these were the final CFP rankings, BYU would have a great chance to make some postseason noise. The Cougars would hit the road to take on #8 UCLA in the first round. The Bruins are undefeated, but they don't have a signature win this season like BYU does, and they are without starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

If BYU beat UCLA and advanced to the quarterfinals, they would take on #1 Miami. The Hurricanes are perhaps the best offense in college football, but their defense is suspect. There is a scenario where BYU could take down Miami in a shootout and find itself in the semifinals.

The opportunities in front of BYU only increase the sense of urgency in November. BYU is talented enough to not only make the playoff, but win games in the playoff once LJ Martin returns from injury. This is an opportunity that BYU can't afford to give away.

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