Kickoff Time, Broadcast Plans Unveiled for BYU at Iowa State
On Monday, the Big 12 announced the broadcast plans for BYU's upcoming road game at Iowa State. The game will kickoff at 1:30 PM and will be broadcast on FOX.
The Iowa State game will be BYU's first afternoon game of the 2025 season. The first seven games will have been played at night.
At this point in the season, Iowa State is a hard team to read. The Cyclones got off to a strong 5-0 start and they were ranked in the top 15. Then, they lost consecutive road games to Cincinnati and Colorado. Their two losses also coincided with losing their two starting cornerbacks for the season.
Going into the BYU game, Iowa State will have a week to rest and reset following back-to-back losses. BYU, on the other hand, will be coming off a rivalry game against Utah. Like we saw against Kansas last season, any game after the rivalry game is a challenging one. BYU is already beat up on the defensive side, and after what will be a physical rivalry game, this game will present some unique challenges for BYU. The Cougars won't have a bye week until after this Iowa State game.
This will be one of many critical games on BYU's hunt for a Big 12 title bid.
Other Big 12 Broadcast Plans for the Same Weekend
BYU-Iowa State is arguably the marquee matchup of the Big 12 weekend. Other notable games include Kansas-Kansas State, Baylor-Cincinnati, and Colorado-Utah.
Below is the bull broadcast schedule for the Big 12.
- Kansas and Kansas State will kickoff at 10:00 AM Mountain Time and their game will be broadcast on TNT
- Baylor-Cincinnati will kickoff at 2:00 PM Mountain Time and will be broadcast on either ESPN2 or ESPNU
- Oklahoma State-Texas Tech will be broadcast on either ESPN2 or ESPNU and will kickoff at 2:00 PM Mountain Time
- TCU-West Virginia will kickoff at 4:00 PM Mountain Time and will be broadcast on ESPN+
- Houston-Arizona State will be broadcast on ESPN2 or ESPNU and will kickoff at 6:00 PM Mountain Time
- Colorado-Utah will get the late-night ESPN window; that game will kickoff at 8:15 PM Mountain Time