Tracking BYU’s Financial Growth From the Mountain West to the Big 12

The Department of Education recently released athletic revenues generated for the 2024-2025 athletic calendar. BYU brought in $153.4M in revenue in its second year in the Big 12. Even though BYU earned only a partial share of Big 12 conference revenue, $153.4M ranked in the top five among Big 12 schools.

$153.4M in revenue was a record for the BYU athletic department. Back in the days of the Mountain West, BYU averaged $40.7M per year in revenue from 2008 to 2010. Below is BYU athletics revenue trended by year back to 2008.

BYU athletics revenue | Data source: EADA

When BYU took a leap of faith and left the Mountain West for independence, exposure and revenue growth were two of the primary goals. BYU's tv contract with ESPN gave them the financial confidence to go independent, and the Cougars were trying to keep up with former conference foes TCU and Utah who had left for power conferences.

While you could argue that the independence era was not ideal for the BYU fanbase, it was good for revenue. BYU's revenue grew from $45.5M in the last year in the Mountain West to $106.4M in the last year of independence.

Nothing has been more beneficial to BYU's brand - or BYU's revenue growth - than joining the Big 12. BYU's revenue grew $47.0M after two years in the Big 12. It took BYU 11 years of independence to grow revenue by the same amount after leaving the Mountain West. Additionally, BYU is back on equal footing with TCU and Utah.

Most importantly, BYU is positioned to continue growing revenue in an era where revenue growth can directly translate to more wins. The Cougars received a full share of conference revenue in 2025-2026. While that data is not public yet, we expect BYU's revenue to grow by $20M driven by receiving a full conference revenue share.

The Cougars should see elevated revenues from ticket sales as well. BYU increased ticket prices in 2025-2026, but the price increase didn't impact attendance to either football or basketball games.

To sustain this financial trajectory, BYU must continue winning. As BYU increases ticket prices across both major sports (football and men's basketball), winning will be paramount to keep fans buying tickets.

Over the last two years, BYU has had arguably the most consistent success across football and men's basketball. The Cougars have capitalized, turning on-field success into revenue.

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