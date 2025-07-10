Kyle Whittingham Believes BYU-Utah Rivalry 'Should be Instrumental' in Determining Big 12 Champion
The Big 12 media days have come and gone. On Wednesday, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham was asked about the BYU-Utah rivalry at media days. Whittingham said the rivalry has been "ratcheted up" since the old rivals became conference peers again. He also said this year's rivalry game "should be instrumental" in the Big 12 title race.
"It's good to see, not good to see, but it adds a different dimension to it and more meaning to it when you're both in the same league, which we haven't been for years and years but now we are," Whittingham said. "So that is not only a rivalry game, but a game that could and should be instrumental in who ends up winning the Big 12. So in that respect, it's ratcheted up a few notches and is back to the feel of where it was when we were in the Mountain West together."
BYU and Utah will face off this year in mid October. Last year, BYU's comeback win over Utah in Rice Eccles brought even more intensity to the already bitter rivalry.
After the game, Utah director of athletics Mark Harlan took the stage to claim that the referees "stole" the game from Utah. Harlan's comments, at least from someone in his position, were unprecedented in the history of the BYU-Utah rivalry.
"This game was absolutely stolen from us," Harlan said. "We were excited about being in the Big 12, but tonight we are not. We won this game. Someone else stole it from us. I'm very disappointed. I will talk to the commissioner. This was not fair to our team. I'm disgusted by the professionalism of the officiating crew tonight. Thank you."
Harlan was referring to a holding call that extended BYU's eventual game-winning drive and gave BYU life with 1:30 remaining. BYU was faced with 4th & 10 from its own nine yard-line and BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff was sacked. A turnover on downs at that point would have ended the game. Instead, a defensive holding penalty was called on Utah DB Zemaiah Vaughn and BYU was given a first down.
The controversial call, and Harlan's post-game rant, made national headlines. To say Harlan's comments "ratcheted up" the rivalry would be an understatement.
Turns out, the Big 12 believes the correct call was made after all. However, the damage of Harlan's comments were already done.
Moving forward, the BYU-Utah rivalry will continue to get more and more heated. Years ago when the two teams were competing for conference championships, it was very competitive. Now, the two teams are playing for a potential spot in the College Football Playoff. The stakes of the rivalry game have never been higher.