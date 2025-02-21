Lavell Edwards Stadium is Garnering More Recognition as Formidable Road Environment
The BYU football program was in the national spotlight during the 2024 season. After dominating a top-15 team in Kansas State, the Cougars jumped into the Top 25 and climbed to as high as no. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
During BYU's 9-0 start, thousands of college football fans and analysts paid very close attention to BYU, some of them for the first time. Those fan learned one thing that common BYU opponents have known for a long time: Lavell Edwards Stadium is one of college football's toughest road environments.
Cody Nagel or 247Sports projected college football's 13 most challenging stadium environments in 2025. BYU's Lavell Edwards Stadium made the cut alongside Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and Washington. BYU was the only Big 12 school that made the cut.
Given BYU's returning experience and coming off an 11-2 season in 2024, BYU will be a tough team to beat at home in 2025. BYU's home-field advantage is not new. However, BYU's Big 12 affiliation has put a brighter spotlight on Lavell Edwards Stadium.
In 2024, the recognition started with the Kansas State game. Parker Kingston's punt return touchdown against Kansas State went viral after the game, tallying 5.4 million views just on the SportsCenter video. In the clip, you can see the electric environment inside Lavell Edwards Stadium as Kingston crossed the goal line.
Unlike 2024, BYU will go into the 2025 season with heightened expectations. If BYU gets off to another hot start, Lavell Edwards Stadium will continue to be a formidable environment for every team on BYU's 2025 schedule.