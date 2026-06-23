LaVell Edwards Stadium Named One of College Football’s Toughest Places to Play in College Football 27

On Monday, EA Sports announced the top 25 most difficult places to play in College Football 27. LaVell Edwards Stadium cracked the top 25, coming in at no. 24 nationally. BYU and rival Utah were the only two teams from the Big 12 in the top 25. Rice Eccles Stadium ranked 18th nationally.

Below is the full top 25.

25 Most Difficult Places to Play

Tiger Stadium (LSU) Ohio Stadium (Ohio State) Beaver Stadium (Penn State) Sanford Stadium (Georgia) Bryant-Denny Stadium (Alabama) Autzen Stadium (Oregon) Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Florida) Neyland Stadium (Tennessee) Memorial Stadium (Clemson) Kyle Field (Texas A&M) Gaylor Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Oklahoma) Michigan Stadium (Michigan) Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Texas) Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn) Husky Stadium (Washington) Williams-Brice Stadium (South Carolina) Memorial Stadium (Indiana) Rice-Eccles Stadium (Utah) Kinnick Stadium (Iowa) Notre Dame Stadium (Notre Dame) Doak S. Campell Stadium (Florida State) Lane Stadium (Virginia Tech) Carter-Fly Stadium (NC State) LaVell Edwards Stadium (BYU) Davis Wade Stadium (Mississippi State)

BYU has been formidable at home the last two seasons. The Cougars are 11-1 including a perfect 6-0 record last season. In 2026, BYU has the opportunity to host seven home games. Five of BYU's nine conference games will be played in Provo.

The gameday production at LES has improved immensely over the last 10 years. It has become a formidable place to play.

BYU's 2026 Home Schedule

Utah Tech (9/5/26)

Arizona (9/12/26)

Iowa State (10/9/26)

Notre Dame (10/17/26)

Arizona State (10/31/26)

Baylor (11/14/26)

Cincinnati (11/28/26)

The Cougars will kickoff conference play at home against Arizona. On paper, that game looks like one of the two or three most important games in BYU's quest to get back to the Big 12 championship game.

Later, the Cougars will host Notre Dame in what could be one of the biggest games in the history of LaVell Edwards Stadium. If BYU manages a 6-0 start to the season, BYU-Notre Dame will likely be a matchup of two top 10 teams.

On Halloween, BYU hosts Arizona State. It will be the first time these two programs have met since 2024 when they played in a Big 12 title play-in game. BYU came two yards short after a wild finish in Tempe.

If BYU is going to make it back to the Big 12 championship game, they will likely have to go 5-0 in conference games at home.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.