Linebacker Ace Kaufusi is 'Going to Play a Bunch' in 2025
BYU kicks off the 2025 season on Saturday with a home game against Portland State. On offense, BYU will be giving true freshman Bear Bachmeier his first game reps at quarterback. Given BYU's quarterback situation, the Cougars might need to lean on the defense early in the season to win a few games once they transition to Power Four opponents.
On paper, BYU returns enough talent on the defensive side to do it. The Cougars are talented across all position groups, but no group is more talented and more proven than the linebackers. BYU returns star linebackers Isaiah Glasker and Jack Kelly for one more season together. Both Kelly and Glasker could be candidates to receive first-team All-Big 12 honors after the season. After those two, Siale Esera and Choe Bryant-Strother will split time at the mike linebacker spot.
One player that has been patiently waiting his turn is redshirt sophomore Ace Kaufusi. Kaufusi has played sparringly in his first two years at BYU, but he is poised to take on a greater role in 2025. BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said Kaufusi is "going to play a bunch."
"He's been one of the most improved guys on our defense," Hill said on Kaufusi. "He's played very well this fall and he is going to play a bunch this year. He's a guy I trust right now."
Kaufusi made a few standout plays during camp, including one play where he pressured McCae Hillstead off the edge and jumped into the passing lane for a third-down stop.
Last season, Kaufusi missed some time due to injury and never really cracked the rotation. He played a total of 15 defensive snaps.
Ace is part of a young wave of linebackers that could become starters in 2026 when Jack Kelly graduates and Isaiah Glasker moves on to the NFL. Choe Bryant-Strother is also a senior, so BYU will have a lot of production at that position one year from now.
Other young linebackers listed on BYU's depth chart were Siale Esera, Ephraim Asiata, Miles Hall, Maika Kaufusi, and true freshman Pierson Watson. All five of those guys are underclassmen.