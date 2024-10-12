Live Updates from Big Noon Kickoff Featuring No. 14 BYU vs Arizona
Big Noon Kickoff is live from Provo, Utah to feature no. 14 BYU vs Arizona. In this article, we'll provide live updates from Big Noon Kickoff.
BYU fans started camping out for the show on Friday night. The tailgate for the show started at 6:30 AM on Saturday morning.
What better way to start Big Noon Kickoff than a Cosmo stunt? The opening segment of the show featured Cosmo parachuting from the sky to the parking lot of Lavell Edwards Stadium.
As expected, BYU fans showed out for this event.
Former Utah head coach Urban Meyer was was greeted with a chorus of loud boos. Meyer joked that "normally people in this area are very nice, not like today."
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake joined the show to talk about BYU's season thus far. He took the time to thank Urban Meyer for mentoring him along the way. "I wouldn't be here if it weren't for wonderful people and mentors along the way," Sitake said. "So I hope the BYU fans understand Urban Meyer took care of me. He allowed me to do some professional development, whether he was at Utah, whether he was at Florida or Ohio State. So I appreciate you."
Joel Klatt, who will be on the call for BYU-Arizona, joined the show to discuss favorites to win the Big 12 title. Colorado, Kansas State, and Iowa State were discussed most. Klatt brought up BYU att the end of the segment.
"Here's the thing is that it's going to come down to execution and veteran players making plays," Klatt said. "That's what BYU has, in particular on their defense and listen, if they can get past Arizona today, then watch out, their schedule is favorable."