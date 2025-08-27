Logan Lutui Calls the BYU Defensive Line the "Most Talented He's Ever Been Around'
On Saturday, BYU kicks off the 2025 season against Portland State. The Cougars return a lot of starters at every position except the defensive line. BYU's four starters from a season ago - Tyler Batty, John Nelson, Blake Mangelson, and Isaiah Bagnah - have graduated and moved on from the program.
While BYU lacks returning production along the defensive line, they don't lack talent. Ever since his arrival, Jay Hill has put a major emphasis on upgrading the defensive line talent. Senior defensive end Logan Lutui told the media that the 2025 defensive line is the "most talented he's ever been around."
"This is probably one of the youngest groups I've ever been around, but I will say this is the most talented group I've ever been around," Lutui said. "These guys came into college already at a level that most people aren't, and they're going to be big-time contributors, and they're learning the system well. They're like sponges, you know, they listen to the veterans and we're just excited because they've got a lot of talent, so it's exciting to be around these guys."
After BYU's first scrimmage of Fall Camp, BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill raved about the pass rush. The third-year BYU defensive coordinator said the pass rush "looks different right now than it did last year."
"One of the places I'm most happy with is our pass rush looks different right now than it did last year," Hill said after the scrimmage. "We got some dynamic guys off the edge. Some of those young bucks that we recruited the first year I was here are starting to show up, and I can't wait to watch them in the game because the pass rush looks good right now."
After practice on Tuesday, BYU defensive coordinator added another tidbit about the defensive ends. "We are faster and more dynamic off the edge this year," Hill said.
The BYU defense was really good in 2024. The Cougars led the Big 12 in most major stat categories. The only major deficiency? The pass rush. The Cougars ranked 108th nationally in team sacks. If BYU's pass rush can take a big step forward in 2025, the BYU defense has a chance to be even better than they were a season ago and one of the best nationally. A disruptive defense with a dominant pass rush was the goal when Jay Hill was hired.
If Jay HIll's and Logan Lutui's comments are any indication, BYU has the talent to be a much better pass-rushing team in 2025.