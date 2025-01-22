Most National Outlets Have BYU Football in Their Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings
The 2024 college football season officially came to an end on Monday night when Ohio State defeated Notre Dame in the national championship. After finishing 11-2, most national outlets project BYU to be in the Top 25 at the start of the 2025 season. Here is a recap of BYU's way-too-early rankings along with commentary about BYU.
ESPN - #9
"2025 outlook: If the 2024 season was any indication, you could probably pick any of four teams (or more) to win a Big 12 title. Arizona State, BYU and Colorado were unlikely contenders this past season, and the Cougars are bringing back top playmakers Retzlaff, Martin, Roberts and Marion. There are a couple of starters who will have to be replaced on the offensive line, but reinforcements from the transfer portal should help. On defense, four of the top five tacklers should return, although BYU will have to reload up front. Kalani Sitake has built a solid program that should contend in the Big 12 each season. The Cougars won't play Arizona State or Kansas State during the regular season, and road games at Iowa State and Colorado might be tricky."
The Athletic - #10
BYU spent most of the season in CFP contention, and there’s no reason the Cougarscan’t break through and win the Big 12 in 2025. The conference schedule is challenging, with trips to Colorado, Iowa State and Texas Tech. BYU will enjoy continuity on offense, beginning with Retzlaff — who became a cult hero in his first season in Provo — whereas the defense loses much of its leadership. Special teams could be a strength.
CBS Sports - #13
Dennis Dodd put out his way-too-early Top 25
PFF - #16
"BYU surprised many this past season with an 11-2 record after failing to make a bowl game last year. The Cougars bring back many key players from that roster, including linebacker Isaiah Glasker, wide receiver Chase Roberts and quarterback Jake Retzlaff. In what should once again be a wide-open Big 12 conference, BYU should be one of the top contenders."
PFF Colllege Football Show - #15
Yahoo Sports - #15
"The Cougars were one of the surprises of college football in 2024 as they started 9-0. QB Jake Retzlaff is back and so is leading rusher LJ Martin. WR Chase Roberts is back too; he had 52 catches for 854 yards. The defense, however, is in a much bigger state of flux. But the Big 12 should still be wide open and chaotic in 2025."
Fox Sports - #22
"It will be theJake RetzlaffShow in Provo next season. He led the Cougars to their first 11-win season since 2009 and the program peaked at No. 6 in the CFP rankings with wins against SMU and Colorado while he threw for 2,947 yards with 26 total TDs and 12 INTs."