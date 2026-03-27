BYU Baseball Completes Comeback with Walk-Off Home Run

On Thursday evening, the BYU baseball program beat Oklahoma State with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning. Third basemen Easton Jones stepped up to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning.

On the second pitch of the at-bat, Jones sent a high fast ball over the left field wall, giving BYU the walk-off 6-5 win in extra innings.

WALK IT OFF JONES 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vpxN57h9lo — BYU Baseball (@BYUBaseball) March 27, 2026

The ball was gone from the moment it hit Jones' bat - and he knew it. Jones flipped his bat and looked out at the ball as it sailed into the dark Provo night. Jone's bat flip caught the attention of social media after the game.

omg this might be the bat flip of the year pic.twitter.com/LIdF38vIqw — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) March 27, 2026

The home run was Jones' 9th of the season, and certainly the most important of the season so far.

BYU needed some clutch hitting to get the game to extra innings in the first place. This was a game that BYU trailed until the bottom of the 9th inning. After give up an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, BYU slowly climbed back into the game.

Going into the bottom of the ninth, BYU traied 4-5. The Cougars were down to their final out when leadoff hitter Luke Anderson stepped up to the plate. With a runner on first base, Anderson hit a ball to right field that narrowly stayed in fair territory. The Oklahoma State right fielder took a bad angle, allowing the ball to bounce to the fence as Tualau Wolfgramm ran all the way around the bases for the game-tying run.

COUGS TIE IT UP IN THE 9TH 😤



📺 https://t.co/lR6uMGrkBr pic.twitter.com/XYeQZCFmDQ — BYU Baseball (@BYUBaseball) March 27, 2026

To make matters worse for Oklahoma State, the rightfielder slipped on his way to retrieve the bouncing ball on the warning track. Anderson advanced to third base as the potential game-winning run. Ezra McNaughton had a chance to win the game in the ninth inning. Instead, he struck out swininging and the game went to extra innings.

In the top of the 10th inning, Oklahoma State went three-up, three-down, and BYU had another chance to win the game in the bottom of the 10th inning. That's when Jones stepped up to the plate and delivered the walk-off home run.

With the win, BYU improved to .500 on the season and 3-4 in league play. BYU is now 9th in the conference standings and just behind rival Utah. The Cougars will continue their series against the Cowboys on Friday and Saturday in Provo.