The Checklist for BYU Football Against Utah Tech

BYU football is back. On Saturday, the Cougars will host the Utah Tech Trailblazers. BYU is ranked 14th to start the season, its highest preseason ranking since 1985. BYU is a heavy favorite and will win this game by a comfortable margin. Since the outcome of this game will never be in doubt, here are the things we want to see from BYU in week one.

1. Let the New Wide Receivers Get Game Reps with Bear Bachmeier

BYU is replacing the three wide receivers that played the most last season. The most important objective, at least in this author's opinion, is to give the new wide receivers game reps with Bear Bachmeier. Next week against Arizona, BYU will need its wide receivers to be making plays against a really talented secondary.

Game reps are just different that practice reps. We want to see Bear Bachmeier attempt a back-shoulder fade to Kyler Kasper - something they have been working on throughout the offseason. We want to see BYU target Legend Glasker to let him get comfortable in his first college football game.

Jojo Phillips has been a leader of this team and someone who has worked tirelessly to prevent drops in 2026. We want to see him get some targets as well. Reggie Frischknecht is a guy that had one catch last season - he is going to play a big role for this team.

BYU doesn't need to throw the ball to win this game, but they may need to throw the ball in this game to win future games. That's the primary objective.

2. Stay Healthy

The most important objective in this game is to stay healthy. To stay healthy, BYU will probaly only use the starters in the first half. By the second half, the second and third-string players will be getting a lot of run.

Yes, this is a game where even the most important players need to get hit and get comfortable with game speed again. However, staying healthy is the goal. Someone like LJ Martin does not need more than 10-12 carries against the Trailblazers.

3. Dominate the Trenches on Defese

Typically, FCS teams simply can't hold up against Power Four competition in the trenches. We want to see BYU's defensive line dominate Utah Tech. Whether it's Bronson Barben or CJ Tiller at quarterback for Utah Tech, the BYU defense should make their lives miserable on Saturday night.

Most importantly, we want to see the BYU defensive line generate pressure with only four pass rushers. BYU's young defensive line talent is one year older and wiser too. We want to see players like Hunter Clegg, Tausili Akana, and even freshman Braxton Lindsey get after the quarterback on Saturday.

4. A Clean Operation

If you've watched week one games across college football, a lot of them have one thing in common: they are sloppy. Week one is the first game BYU will have played since December. Against the Trailblazers, it's important to see a clean operation. What does a clean operation look like? No fumbles, clean exchanges, no botched snaps. BYU can feel good on Saturday night if they play a clean game.

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