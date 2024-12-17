New Tight End Carsen Ryan Should Bring Higher Level of Unpredictability to BYU's Offense
On Monday, Utah transfer tight end Carsen Ryan committed to BYU. Ryan, a three-year veteran, will likely slide into the starting lineup right away. BYU returns very little production at tight end and desperately needed a transfer at that spot - Ryan fills that void.
Ryan has the ability to be effective both as a pass-catcher and as a blocker in the run game. An every-down, do-it-all tight end. That is something BYU's offense has lacked over the last two years. BYU has played a lot of tight ends over the last two seasons - some have been good pass-catchers and others have been good run blockers.
The only problem? At times, BYU's personnel groupings have telegraphed whether BYU is going to run or pass. We'll lean on the data to prove our point.
Five BYU tight ends played 40 or more snaps in 2024. All five of them were used for their strengths as pass catchers or run blockers.
- When Keanu Hill was on the field, BYU threw the football 68% of the time
- When Ryner Swanson was on the field, BYU threw the football 69% of the time
- When Ray Paulo was on the field, BYU ran the football 78% of the time
- When Ethan Erickson was on the field, BYU ran the football 60% of the time
- When Mata'ava Ta'ase was on the field, BYU ran the football 56% of the time
When Mata'ava Ta'ase was on the field, BYU's offense was the most balanced. It's not a coincidence that because BYU was able to be more balanced with him on the field, he got nearly 200 more snaps than Keanu Hill who ranked second in terms of snaps played among tight ends.
Balance is exactly what Carsen Ryan can bring to the BYU offense. Opposing defenses will be forced to respect the run and the pass when he is on the field. Due to that skillset, it's safe to assume that he will get the most playing time of the tight ends currently in the room.
Being unpredictable is a weapon on offense. When BYU allowed a long touchdown to Arizona State in the second half of that game, it was because BYU's safeties bit really hard on the play action fake, and allowed a wide receiver to slip behind the coverage.
BYU's offense is designed to create play action opportunities like the one that beat them against Arizona State. Adding dual-threat tight ends like Carsen Ryan will go a long way in achieving that.