Utah Tight End Transfer Carsen Ryan Commits to BYU Football
BYU has secured its first commitment of the 2024 transfer cycle. On Monday evening, Utah tight end transfer Carsen Ryan announced his commitment to the Cougars. Ryan started his college career as a tight end at UCLA where he played from 2022-2023. Then he transferred to Utah where he spent the 2024 season. Following the 2024 season, Ryan entered the transfer portal and BYU immediately reached out.
Ryan was listed as a junior last season and it is presumed that he will have one year of eligibility remaining. He only played in five games as a true freshman, so there could potentially be an opportunity to earn a waiver and get a year back, but only one year of eligibility is guaranteed.
Ryan was a priority recruit for BYU coming out of Timpview High School. Over the course of his college career, he has tallied 400 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. While he has become a proven receiving threat at the college level, he also provides a lot as a blocker. His abilities as a well-rounded tight end will add a level of unpredictability that BYU has lacked at times over the last two seasons. BYU has had good blocking tight ends and good receiving tight ends, but they have struggled to find tight ends that can do both. At times, BYU has telegraphed what they will do on offense by their personnel groupings at tight end.
BYU was in desperate need of a tight end and Ryan fills that void. He will immediately be the favorite to start at tight end when BYU kicks off the 2025 season against Portland State.
For BYU, this is just the beginning of the incoming transfers in this cycle. The Cougars are pursuing multiple players in hopes of filling the last remaining holes on the roster.