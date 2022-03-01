Newcomers on the 2022 BYU Spring Roster

Names, numbers, and positions of the newcomers on BYU's 2022 Spring roster

On Monday, BYU kicked off 2022 Spring practices with a practice at the indoor practice facility. As is customary at the beginning of a new Spring camp, BYU released its 2022 Spring roster. Here are the names, jersey numbers, and positions of the newcomers on BYU's Spring roster.

Newcomers on the Spring Roster

2 - Christopher Brooks (Running Back)

Christopher Brooks and Houston Heimuli will participate with the Cougars during the Spring. Both Brooks and Heimuli enrolled in January and have been taking classes over the last few months.

15 - Carter Krupp (Defensive Back)

16 - Isaiah Glasker (Defensive Back)

25 - Austin Bell (Running Back)

29 - Conner Ebeling (Defensive Back)

33 - Andrus Bronson (Linebacker)

35 - Houston Heimuli (Fullback)

39 - Jackson Frank (Linebacker)

43 - Hama Tuione (Linebacker)

44 - Samisoni Peaua (Defensive Line)

44 - Michael Daley (Linebacker)

47 - Ma'a Notoa (Running Back)

49 - Bailey Sulzer (Running Back)

52 - Jacob Olsen (Linebacker)

54 - Dalton Riggs (Deep Snapper)

56 - Logan Fano (Defensive Line)

58 - Aisea Moa (Defensive Line)

59 - Parker Burke (Offensive Line)

63 - Isaiah Perez (Defensive Line)

66 - Sonny Makasini (Offensive Line)

68 - Ryan Gunn (Offensive Line)

72 - Trey Bishop (Offensive Line)

75 - Sam Dawe (Offensive Line)

78 - Kingsley Suamataia (Offensive Line)

Credit: BYU Photo

Oregon transfer Kingsley Suamataia is on the roster and will compete for a starting tackle spot this Spring.

79 - Ben Ward (Offensive Line)

82 - Kyle Hester (Tight End)

90 - Brooks Maile (Defensive Line)

96 - Bruce Mitchell (Defensive Line)

BYU's defensive line welcomed various newcomers this Spring. Highly-touted recruits Logan Fano and Aisea Moa will catch the attention of most fans, but the Cougars also welcomed home the likes of Brooks Maile, Isaiah Perez and Bruce Mitchell from missions.

Michael Daley, who signed with BYU as part of the 2019 signing class, is listed as a linebacker on the Spring roster.

Fans that follow Utah high school football might recall the name Austin Bell. Bell starred at running back for local powerhouse Corner Canyon. He turned down a handful of scholarship offers to walk on at BYU.

