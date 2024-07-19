Nine Players Change Jersey Numbers on the 2024 BYU Football Roster
The 2024 BYU football roster has been updated in time for Fall Camp. 50 newcomers have been added to the roster. Every year, there are position changes and number changes when the new roster comes out. Nine returning players will wear new numbers in 2024, headlined by Parker Kingston, Raider Damuni, and Crew Wakley.
2024 BYU Football Roster Number Changes
- 3 - Raider Damuni (Wore #33 in 2023)
- 7 - Crew Wakley (Wore #38 in 2023)
- 11 - Parker Kingston (Wore #82 in 2023)
- 12 - Preston Rex (Wore #27 in 2023)
- 21 - Evan Johnson (Wore #36 in 2023)
- 63 - Bruce Mitchell (Wore #96 in 2023)
- 86 - Jackson Bowers (Wore #19 in 2023)
- 88 - Mata'ava Ta'ase (Wore #99 in 2023)
Raider Damuni will wear no. 3 in the BYU secondary. No. 3 was the number that Raider wore during his standout prep career at Timpview High School. The number 3 is significant for the Damuni family - his dad Jack Damuni wore that number during his BYU career.
Crew Wakley, who had a breakout campaign in 2023, will change his number from no. 38 to no. 7.
Parker Kingston will wear the no. 11 in 2024 after wearing no. 82 during his first two years at BYU. That number was vacated by quarterback Cade Fennegan, who was removed from the roster and will move into a coaching role.
Tight end Jackson Bowers will wear no. 86 in 2024. That was his jersey number when he was a coveted recruit coming out of Mountain View High School in Arizona.