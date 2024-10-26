No. 11 BYU Handles UCF, Remains Undefeated Going Into Rivalry Game
Despite coming into this game with an undefeated ranking and a national ranking next to its name, BYU entered the game against UCF as an underdog. The Cougars proved oddsmakers wrong once again, handling UCF from start to finish in a 37-24 win. A late touchdown in garbage time made the final score look closer than the game actually was. BYU dominated this game in all phases.
It was UCF's dominant rushing attack that was in the headlines coming into this game, but it was BYU that dominated on the ground throughout. BYU ran for 252 yards compared to 181 rushing yards for UCF.
LJ Martin led BYU with 101 yards on 15 attempts. BYU's offense operates at an entirely different level when Martin is in the game. Hinckley Ropati was also good, particularly in the second half when BYU was trying to drain the clock. Ropati finished with 83 yards on 13 attempts.
The BYU offense was great, especially in the first half. There was one moment where UCF had the opportunity to get back in the game. After getting out to a 17-0 lead, UCF scored 10 unanswered to make it a one-score game. BYU got the ball back with 59 seconds remaining in the first half. BYU needed only 4 plays to go 75 yards to score and take a 24-10 lead into the halftime locker room.
The BYU defense stepped up to start the second half and BYU outscored UCF 34-10 going into the fourth quarter. At that point, the game was virtually over.
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff had another solid outing. Retzlaff was 16/24 for 228 yards and 3 total touchdowns. Most importantly, Retzlaff never put the ball in danger in the pass game. UCF's defense had four interceptions in the two games leading into this game.
With the win, BYU improves to 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in conference play. BYU will be in sole possession of first place in the Big 12 standings come Sunday morning.