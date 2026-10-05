No. 8 BYU to Bring Back a Classic Uniform Combination for Iowa State

On Monday morning, the BYU football program unveiled the uniform combination for its upcoming game against Iowa State. The Cougars will wear the classic navy home uniforms against the Cyclones.

This was BYU's primary home uniform from 2005-2019. The Cougars moved away from navy as the primary uniform color in 2020 and never looked back. This will be the first time wearing the classic navy home uniforms since the Cougars beat USF at home in 2021. On that night, Baylor Romney led the Cougars to a 35-27 win over the Bull]

This will be the second time in 2026 that BYU will have worn a navy uniform combination. The Cougars wore white uniforms with navy trim for a road win at Colorado State in September.

BYU 2026 Uniform Combinations

The Cougars have worn unique uniform combinations for every game this season.

BYU vs Utah Tech: Royal home with royal helmets

BYU defensive end Hunter Clegg against Utah Tech | BYU Photo

BYU donned the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against the Utah Tech Trailblazers. This was the first time BYU had worn this exact combination since 2022 against Utah State.

BYU vs Arizona: All royal uniforms with all white helmets

BYU safety Faletau Satuala against Arizona | BYU Photo

The Cougars won a pivotal conference matchup against Arizona in the all royal uniforms and the all white helmets. This was the first time BYU had worn this exact combination. The Cougars win over the Wildcats has aged well. Arizona is now 4-1 and coming off a dominant win over Cincinnati. If Arizona pulls off a road win at West Virginia this weekend, they could find themselves ranked heading into their bye week.

BYU at Colorado State: All white uniforms with navy accents

BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips against Colorado StateBYU Football | BYU Photo

The Cougars renewed an old Mountain West Conference rivalry with Colorado State in the all white uniforms with navy accents. The BYU offense had a near perfect game in this contest until garbage time. The BYU defense played well, limiting a very explosive Colorado State offense to seven points before pulling the starters.

BYU vs TCU: All white road uniforms with royal helmets

BYU defensive line celebrates a sack against TCU | Jaren Wilkey/BYU PHOTO

On a rainy night in Fort Worth, Texsa, the BYU defense led the Cougars to an ugly 17-10 win. BYU wore the all white uniforms with royal helmets. The Cougars wore this same combination in 2025 against Cincinnati. The Cougars sealed their spot in the Big 12 title game with a win over the Bearcats.

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