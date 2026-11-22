No. 10 BYU kept its playoff aspirations alive after absolutely escaping Lawrence with a 31-29 win. Everything about that game was an aneurysm in the making, but they won in the end, and that’s all that matters. Here’s what we learned.

BYU’s pace of play is a real problem if you aren’t going to play flawless football

BYU Football wide receiver Jojo Phillips against the Kansas Jayhawks | BYU Photo

BYU football has an offensive identity that has won them a lot of football games the last three years: control the football, don’t make mistakes, and shorten the game. Over that three-season span, BYU has ranked 115th, 123rd, and 123rd in pace of play. Despite that, BYU’s offensive efficiency ratings over those three years ranked 31st, 19th, and 16th. BYU’s pace works for them because the bet they make on offense is that they will make fewer mistakes than their opponents, which has been the case historically. All of that has changed the last month or so. BYU has turned it over nine times in its last five games. Those mistakes only become more magnified when you only producing 8-9 drives per game.

That doesn’t mean playing slow doesn’t work. It can lead to beating teams better than you, but it can also lead to some dogfights with teams you should be better than. It took BYU nearly seven minutes of game time to run 12 offensive plays that ultimately led to punts to start the game. Then, BYU shook the cobwebs and mounted a 13-play, 7-minute field goal drive to finally get on the board, but by then it was almost halftime. Within three possessions, BYU knew it was going to be in a 60-minute dogfight all because they weren’t perfect out of the gate.

This style of play all but guarantees that BYU’s games will be close. That works against a playoff team, but if BYU is going to turn the football over twice per game, it’s going to lead to triple overtime against 4-6 Kansas.

BYU’s run defense is the best I can remember in a long time

Coming in, this looked to be a strength-on-strength matchup. Kansas ranked 16th in rush offense to BYU’s 17th in rush defense, and BYU more than held their own. On 32 designed runs, BYU gave up just 104 rush yards at 3.2 yards per carry. That’s a huge reason BYU was able to overcome some anemic offense to win. The bane of BYU’s existence continues to be missed sacks leading to explosives on scrambles, but running between the tackles is just not something teams can do with any level of consistency against BYU.

Bear looked shaken, until he didn’t

For a third straight week, Bear Bachmeier did not look like himself. He held the ball far too long in the pocket, second-guessed a multitude of downfield throws, and missed several throws to open receivers. Kansas was able to pressure Bachmeier 11 times on 32 dropbacks, but that pressure only resulted in 6 passes. To me, that means that Bachmeier was watching the rush, not the play developing. On more than one occasion, Kyler Kasper was open out of his break only to be missed as Bear tried to escape pressure. In the past, that’s a throw Bear stands in the pocket and makes. On Saturday, he didn’t, until it was needed.

In overtime, Bachmeier was nails, leading two touchdown drives in the first two overtimes before making the throw of the year in the third overtime, layering in a perfect ball to Jojo Phillips while being hit. BYU will not reach its goals this year with the Bear Bachmeier BYU got for 3.5 quarters. The Bear they got on the final touchdown drive and overtime can win them playoff games. Let’s hope that can be built on.

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We missed you, LJ

LJ Martin looked like himself again, going for 127 yards and the superhero touchdown BYU has been missing since he went down in early October. Martin averaged 5.1 yards per carry, with 3.4 yards after contact, including 10 on that aforementioned touchdown. BYU doesn’t win this game without him. He was honestly the only offensive player that had any kind of consistent impact for 60 minutes. It’s good to have him back.

One of the greatest plays in BYU football history won’t even go down as an official stat

‼️BEAR BACHMEIER CONNECTS TO JOJO PHILLIPS TO GET THE WIN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/mtYLQCQaaJ — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 21, 2026

Phillips has had an up-and-down BYU career, never fully realizing the promise that he’s shown flashes of. That said, if BYU makes the playoff this year, it will be because of the plays he made down the stretch. Phillips officially had 2 catches for 36 yards, but the unofficial third catch, draped in coverage, will make him a BYU legend if this season ends the way it’s trending. A truly awesome moment for a player that has stuck with BYU in an era where that is increasingly rare.

BYU lacks a true killer instinct

BYU won. That's what's important, but for BYU to ever be taken seriously on a national level, it needs to develop a true killer instinct. BYU has held a multi-score lead in all nine of its wins this season, but ultimately held on for a one-score decision in 4 of them. The last time BYU's largest lead of a game was the final score was Arizona in week 2. When BYU truly needs a drive to win, they pull it out more often than not, but there is a huge difference between being a survivor and being a hunter. BYU survived on Saturday. It's frankly been surviving since that win over Arizona. In six straight games, BYU had a drive to seal a multi-score win early and failed. On Saturday, they again found themselves driving before a fumble changed the trajectory of the game.

Per ESPN, there are only nine teams that have a higher "game control" metric than BYU this season, yet BYU ranks 36th in scoring margin. In other words, BYU has been the better team in every game in a way that has not been reflected in the final score. There have been opportunities, but BYU has been far more concerned with preserving a lead than growing it. That philosophy has led to a lot of wins but not a lot of playoff births. Some of that is coaching, some of that is on the quarterback, but BYU is going to need to fundamentally change how it defines winning if they are going to be viewed among the nation's elite.

Looking like a playoff team means something completely different in 2026

BYU Football wide receiver Jojo Phillips celebrates a game-winning score against Kansas | BYU Photo

Watching it live, BYU did not look like a playoff team against Kansas. With the benefit of a day’s worth of college football, looking like a playoff team means winning. BYU wasn’t the only top 10 team to go to overtime against an unranked opponent. No. 8 Indiana and no. 4 UCLA found themselves in very similar situations to BYU but could not pull it out. As a result, a day that started with BYU getting jumped may now result in BYU getting a home playoff game. At 10-2, Indiana will likely fall behind BYU with a bad loss and its best win being #19 USC. UCLA’s loss will likely send them tumbling, as a 69th-rated SOS, one ranked win, and a loss to 6-5 Michigan make for a résumé closer to #12 Texas Tech’s one-loss résumé than Miami’s. If they lose next week to USC, their playoff dream is likely dead. All of that leaves BYU comfortably in the field should they beat Cincinnati.