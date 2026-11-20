While the BYU football program is trying to earn a bid to the College Football Playoff, signing day is quietly approaching. The Cougars will sign their 2027 class in just a few weeks between the end of the regular season and conference championship weekend. One of the players that BYU is expected to sign - California native Jaxson Rex - received a glowing review from an opposing coach on social media.

Joey Vaimaona coaches at Tustin High School in California. Tustin is home to four-star BYU commit Jeremiah Williams. Earlier this year, Tustin took on San Clemente High School where Rex was a two-way standout. Rex made an impression on Vaimaona in that game.

On Rex, Vaimaona said, "The best football player we played against in all 11 weeks. BYU getting a real one."

The best football player we played against in all 11 weeks. BYU getting a real one https://t.co/u92ID4859p — Joey Vaimaona (@VaimaonaStrong) November 18, 2026

In the game against Tustin, Rex had a 100-yard pick six. He jumped another route in that game and nearly had a second pick-six that was dropped. He also came around the edge for a TFL in San Clemente's win over Tustin.

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Throughout the season, Rex impressed with his physicality and instincts on defense. He plays with physicality and he diagnoses plays quickly and disrupts them. Rex was down to BYU and UCLA in his recruitment but it was BYU that earned his commitment. BYU is very familiar with the Rex family, and Jaxson will be the next Rex to join the program.

Rex played both wide receiver and safety at San Clemente High School. He is expected to play defense at BYU, and that's where we believe his ceiling is the highest. Jaxson is the cousin of current BYU Preston Rex, former BYU tight end Isaac Rex, and the nephew of former BYU tight end Byron Rex.

Rex's speed to get into the backfield and physicality at the point of attack reminds us of current BYU nickel Cannon DeVries. DeVries could play either nickel or safety in BYU's defense, and that's the position we expect Jaxson to play at BYU.

Jaxson is part of a talented class that BYU's defensive staff has put together. There are a few blue-chip defensive linemen committed to the Cougars in Uhila Wolfgramm, Jeremiah Williams, and Moa Havili. BYU also has a trio of talented cornerbacks committed in Ryan Wooten, Kamoni Adams, and Demichael Burks. The rest of the defensive class includes Rex, Peyton Higginson, and Lakepa Satuala, and linebackers Tytan DeJong and Owen Leishman.

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