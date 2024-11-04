No. 9 BYU Football Releases the Depth Chart for Rivalry Game at Utah
The Cougars are 8-0 and coming off a bye week. The next test of the 2024 season comes by way of archrival Utah. The Utes, who have lost four consecutive games, are looking to turn their season around with a win over BYU. On Monday, BYU unveiled the depth chart for Utah. There were no changes to the depth chart for the Utah compared to UCF. Below is the complete depth chart.
Quarterback
- Jake Retzlaff
- Gerry Bohanon
No changes to the quarterback depth chart. Jake Retzlaff has been one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12.
Running Back
- LJ Martin OR Hinckley Ropati OR Miles Davis OR Sione Moa OR Enoch Nawahine OR Pokai Haunga
BYU still lists six starters at running back. LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati will play the most until proven otherwise. Martin hobbled off the field against UCF, but Kalani Sitake said he would be 100% against Utah.
Tight End
- Keanu Hill
- Mata'ava Ta'ase OR Ethan Erickson OR Ryner Swanson
No changes to the depth chart at tight end.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts
- Parker Kingston
- Keelan Marion OR Jojo Phillips
- Darius Lassiter
- Cody Hagen
No changes to the depth chart at wide receiver. Cody Hagen got his first meaningful reps in a BYU uniform against UCF. He is positioned to potentially get more playing time in November.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Caleb Etienne
- Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho
- Bruce Mitchell
Center
- Sonny Makasini OR Bruce Mitchell
- Jake Eichorn
Right Guard
- Bruce Mitchell OR Austin Leausa OR Sonny Makasini
Right Tackle
- Brayden Keim
- Austin Leausa
No changes to the depth chart at offensive line.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Tyler Batty
- Bodie Schoonover OR Viliami Po'uha
- Logan Lutui OR Isaiah Bagnah
- Ephraim Asiata
At defensive end, Viliami was promoted to the co-backup role last month. He played 18 snaps against Arizona and played well.
Defensive Tackles
- John Nelson
- Joshua Singh
- David Latu
- Blake Mangelson
- Luke Toomalatai John Taumoepeau
No changes to the depth chart at defensive tackle.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Miles Hall
- Harrison Taggart
- Siale Esera OR Sione Moa
- Isaiah Glasker
- Aisea Moa OR Choe Bryant-Strother
No changes to the depth chart at linebacker.
Secondary
Cornerback
- Jakob Robinson
- Evan Johnson
- Jayden Dunlap
- Marque Collins OR Mory Bamba
- Tre Alexander
No changes to the depth chart at cornerback.
Strong Safety
- Crew Wakley OR Raider Damuni OR Micah Harper
- Talan Alfrey OR Ethan Slade
No changes to the depth chart at safety.
Free Safety
- Tanner Wall
- Tommy Prassas OR Faletau Satuala
Nickel
- Jakob Robinson
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Ethan Slade
No changes to the depth chart at nickel. True freshman Jonathan Kabeya played a few critical snaps for BYU against Oklahoma State.
Special Teams
Punter
- Sam Vander Haar
- Landon Rehkow
Placekicker
- Will Ferrin
- Matthias Dunn
Kick Return
- Parker Kingston OR Keelan Marion OR Chase Roberts
No changes to the depth chart at special teams.