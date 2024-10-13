A Lesser-Known True Freshman Made a Big Impact for the BYU Defensive Line
BYU's defensive front seven has been a bright spot throughout the season, and Saturday's game against Arizona was no exception. The BYU defense pressured Noah Fifita 23 times, more than any other game in his college career. Fifita also had three interceptions against BYU, a career high.
The first interception of the game was one of the two or three most important plays of the game. Arizona's offense had moved to ball at will up to that point and was on the verge of taking a 14-7 lead. Then, Fifita dropped back and was met with pressure in his face. Fifita got the pass off but he was drilled as he released it. As you might expect, the pass was underthrown due to the pressure and Tanner Wall stepped in front for the interception.
Creating the pressure on that play was true freshman Viliami Po'uha. Po'uha, who returned from his mission last year, beat his man to the inside and hit Fifita as he threw the pass.
Viliami Po'uha is a lesser known true freshman that has started to make a big impact for the BYU defense. Po'uha played a career high 18 snaps in total and he finished with two quarterback pressures, two tackles, and one defensive stop. A stop is defined as a tackle that constitutes a failure for the offense.
Every season, we pay attention to the freshmen that get more playing time after the bye week. That usually means that player has the potential to make an impact, but needed more time to learn the playbook. They use the bye week to get that player more practice reps. On Saturday, that freshman was Viliami Po'uha.
Po'uha had played just 16 snaps this season before the game against Arizona. He more than doubled his career reps by playing 18 snaps against the Wildcats. Po'uha already has the requisite size to contribute at 6'3 and 260 pounds. If Saturday is any indication, it appears Po'uha is learning the playbook and executing his assignments well enough to warrant more playing time.
Viliami was a signing day surprise back in December. Po'uha is the son of BYU defensive tackles coach Sione Po'uha. Viliami signed with the University of Utah out of Bingham High School, but he flipped to BYU after his mission to follow Dad.
Po'uha's emergence is incredibly important for the BYU defense. BYU has five seniors along the defensive line that get the lion's share of the reps. Developing the next generation of BYU defensive linemen is important for 2026 and beyond. Po'uha is a candidate to be a staple of the BYU defensive line for years to come.