No. 9 BYU Opens as a Favorite Over Rival Utah
It's an extended rivalry week for both BYU and Utah as they prepare to face off as conference foes for the first time since 2010. When this game was scheduled, most analysts believed this would be a game between a Big 12 title contender and a team fighting for bowl eligibility - and they were right. Except it is BYU in conference title contention and Utah is in desperate need of a win.
Earlier this week, the oddsmakers in Vegas released the opening betting line for BYU at Utah. The Cougars are favored by 4.5 points over the Utes according to DraftKings sportsbook. The over/under has not been released for this game, but it's safe to assume a low over/under in this game. Both teams have played dominant defense at times this season.
BYU has been doubted by oddsmakers throughout the season. In fact, the Cougars have made history as only the second team since 1990 to start 8-0 while being the underdog in four games. Even though BYU is undefeated, ranked in the top 10, and Utah has been one of the worst offenses in college football in October, Vegas only expects BYU to win by four points. BYU is 7-1 against the spread this season.
The game will kickoff at 8:15 PM Mountain Time and will be broadcast on ESPN. It could be a cold game in the mid 40's according to way-too-early weather forecasts. According to the Apple weather app, no precipitation is anticipated at this point.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
