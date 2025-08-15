Notes and Observations from Day 13 of BYU Football Fall Camp
PROVO, Utah - Fall Camp is nearly coming to a close for the BYU football program. The Cougars wrapped up day 13 of Fall Camp with another practice at the Zion's Bank practice facility. Here is a recap of everything that happened during the media portion practice.
McCae Hillstead with the First-Team Offense
While Bear Bachmeier has been getting the "majority" of the first-team reps, it was redshirt sophomore quarterback McCae Hillstead that took the first-team reps during the media portion. Hillstead's first pass was a pass intended for Carsen Ryan that was nearly intercepted by safety Raider Damuni.
Hillstead's second throw was a quick hitch to Carsen Ryan for a short gain. His third pass was intended for? You guessed it: Carsen Ryan. Hillstead found Ryan for a first down as Ryan was coming out of his break. It was Hillstead's best throw of the day.
Hillstead's fourth and final throw was a completion to Jojo Phillips. Hillstead might have been sacked or at least hit by Tausili Akana who applied pressure off the edge.
Bear Bachmeier Rotates in Next
After Hillstead, it was Bear Bachmeier that took a couple reps with the second-team offense. His first throw was a deep out intended for Cody Hagen. The pass fell incomplete, but the defender was flagged for pass interference. Hagen never really had a chance given the penalty.
Bachmeier's next throw was a quick hitch from the far hash to Logan Payne for a short gain. The following play, Bachmeier was off target on a swing pass intended for Logan Payne. Bachmeier's final throw of the day was a quick screen complete to Jovesa Damuni. It was a light day of work for Bachmeier, at least in the media portion of practice.
Carsen Ryan Continues to Shine
Regardless of which quarterback is under center, Carsen Ryan is perhaps the most consistently targeted player on offense. Ryan has become a favorite target for both McCae Hillstead and Bear Bachmeier. We predicted Ryan would have a prominent role after a strong Spring camp, and his performance in Fall Camp has only strengthened our convication in that predcition. Ryan is going to start and he is going to be targeted a lot.
Number Change
True freshman Nusi Taumoepeau has changed his number from no. 51 to no. 5. The true freshman is burried behind some extremely talented linebackers, but his build does not look like a true freshman. He is already 6'3 and 245 pounds. Barring injury, Taumoepeau won't play a major role for BYU in 2025. In 2026 and beyond, however, he has a chance to be one of the best players on defense.
Hunter Clegg will Play a Role
True freshman Hunter Clegg will play a role for the BYU defense in 2025. On one play in practice, Clegg came off the edge and pressured Treyson Bourguet who was forced to throw the ball away. Speaking of true freshmen that don't look like true freshmen, Clegg is already 6'4 and 250 pounds. Clegg was mentiond as a standout by Jay Hill after Friday's practice.
