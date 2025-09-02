Alexander Isak Sends Parting Message to Newcastle After Stormy Liverpool Saga
Alexander Isak offered an olive branch to disenchanted Newcastle United fans after sealing his acrimonious exit to Liverpool on Deadline Day, describing himself as “forever grateful” for their support.
There hasn’t been a great deal of good will washing Isak’s way in recent weeks. After a summer spent in self-imposed exile, skipping the pre-season tour of Asia to train back at his former club Real Sociedad, there were the first signs of discontent from Newcastle’s support during the opening game of season.
That animosity ramped up in the aftermath of Isak’s explosive statement on Aug. 19, when he accused Newcastle of rowing back on their agreement to let him leave this summer. “When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue,” he fumed.
The chants which littered Newcastle’s subsequent matches were unflattering and foul-mouthed. One of the club’s influential supporters’ group captured the disdain for their departing striker with just two words that were suitable for print: “Good riddance.”
Isak surely can’t be expecting a warm return to St James’ Park with Liverpool in the near future, but he sought to mend some bridges with a statement on Instagram following the completion of his move. “I want to express my gratitude to my teammates, the staff, and above all, the city of Newcastle and all the amazing supporters for the three unforgettable years we shared together,” the striker posted beneath a montage of his best moments on Tyneside.
“Together, we have written history and brought the club to the place where it truly belongs. It has been an honour to be part of the journey from reaching the Champions League to winning the first trophy in over 70 years.
“Forever grateful. Thank you, Newcastle.”
Vlado Lemić, the former Serbian footballer who served as an advisor to Isak throughout this stormy saga, took a rather more pointed approach. In a statement sent to talkSPORT, Lemić is quoted as saying: “It’s nice when you have someone to be with, but it is even nicer when you know who you will never be with again.”
During Isak’s fractious standoff, there was thought to be some division among the Newcastle squad when it came to their star striker’s actions. Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon were both flagged as key allies to Isak and took to social media to wish their departing teammate farewell.
“What started off as teammates growed [sic] in one of my rare best friendships,” Botman outlined. “No more words needed brother, all the best in your next chapter.”
Gordon trod a similar path. “Regardless of the situation & what’s gone on, it’s been a pleasure to play with you,” he penned on his Instagram story. “One of the best chemistries I’ve had on the pitch and more importantly a great person and teammate. I wish you nothing but the best brother.”
Isak was still serving his purposeful spell on the sidelines when Liverpool travelled to St James’ Park at the end of August. Unless a devilish cup draw forces the 25-year-old up north again, he will next come into contact with Newcastle at Anfield at the end of January.