Man Utd ‘Failed’ With Surprise Deadline Day Approach for Former Chelsea Midfielder
Manchester United were reportedly among the glut of Premier League clubs to have enquired after a move for Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has ended up staying in Spain.
Gallagher left Chelsea in a bizarre deal which saw João Félix head to Stamford Bridge last summer. The Portuguese forward managed to secure a surprisingly lucrative move to Al Nassr 12 months on and it briefly looked as though Gallagher would also be in search of pastures new himself.
United were thought to be interested in a loan deal for the combative midfielder, the Daily Mail claimed. Gallagher was being considered as a replacement for Kobbie Mainoo who threatened to force through a loan move after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim.
Regardless of Mainoo’s future, United had been linked with a new midfielder this summer. Brighton & Hove Albion shut down an approach for Carlos Baleba before anything concrete could be formed, while there was also talk of Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand and Crystal Palace controller Adam Wharton.
Late contact from United on Deadline Day failed to materialise. Crystal Palace were one of the first teams this summer linked with an approach for Gallagher, who thrived for the Eagles during a loan spell in the 2021–22 campaign. Everton were another interested suitor to be named.
Gallagher hasn’t quite established himself as a starter in the Spanish capital under Diego Simeone. A midfielder with the nickname “Pitbull” naturally boasts some of the qualities admired by the Argentine, but he has yet to nail down a position in midfield, shifting between defensive roles, all-action briefs and even out wide on the left.
The England international started Atlético’s opening La Liga game of the season, filling the deep-lying role vacated by Rodrigo De Paul’s move to Inter Miami, and was hooked at halftime. Gallagher has been afforded brief substitute appearances in Atlético’s subsequent two matches before the late-night chaos of Deadline Day.