Notes and Observations from Day 3 of BYU Football Fall Camp
PROVO, Utah - Fall Camp is in full swing for the BYU football program. If you missed our recap from day one, you can read that here. On Friday, BYU practiced with pads for the first time. Here is a recap of everything that happened during the media portion of the first day of Fall camp.
Highlights from day three will be added to this article once BYU shares them.
Play of the Day
Like he did on day one, Treyson Bourguet was the first quarterback to run with the first-team offense during the media portion of practice. Bourguet's first throw was the best throw of Fall Camp thus far. Bourguet found BYU star wide receiver Chase Roberts in the endzone on a fade route from ~20 yards out. The ball couldn't have been placed in a better spot.
That throw to Roberts helped Bourguet get in a little bit of a rhythm. On the next play, he found tight end Carsen Ryan for a first down off play action. Then he pulled a read option and picked up a couple yards. His last throw of the drive was a swing pass intended for LJ Martin that was off target.
Bourguet came in for one final drive at the end of the observation window. His one throw on that drive was a misfire intended for Tiger Bachmeier. It was very similar to the pass that he threw to Chase Roberts for the score, except this one sailed out of bounds for an incompletion.
Notable Absences
BYU coaches provided updates on three notable absences:
- RB Pokaiaua Haunga - The redshirt freshman will not be on the team in 2025 as he deals with a "personal" matter, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick announced
- DT Justin Kirkland - Kirkland hasn't suited up yet as he recovers from a "dinged" knee; a timeline for his return was not provided
- OL Weylin Lapuaho - Dealing with a "very minor" injury and is being held out for precautionary reasons; he is expected to start for BYU
- RB Hinckley Ropati - BYU "hopes" to get him back for another season, he is waiting to hear back from the NCAA
Freshman Mistake
After looking really sharp on day one, Bear Bachmeier made his first real freshman mistake of Fall Camp (at least as far as the media observation goes). Bachmeier was the third quarterback to get snaps in the media availability window. He was with the first-team offense. In the redzone drill, Bachmeier sat back in the pocket for a long time before throwing a ball across the field that was intercepted by Tanner Wall.
It wasn't a great decision, but it made more sense with some context from BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. Roderick challenged Bachmeier to sit back in the pocket and avoid using his scrambling ability. There was a rushing lane there for the taking but Bachmeier chose not to take it. Given that context, Bachmeier's poor throw made more sense.
It was also noteworthy that Aaron Roderick noted that Bachmeier is already familiar with the playbook. "He's very very smart," Roderick said. "He's up to speed. He needs reps as far as chemistry with his teammates but in terms of knowing what to do he's been dialed every play."
Bachmeier is still in this competition. He will have to grow up quickly to be named the starter for week one.
Quiet Couple of Days from McCae Hillstead
Just like day one, McCae Hillstead was the second quarterback in the media observation window. Much like the first day, it was a quiet day for Hillstead.
His first pass attempt was knocked down by Ace Kaufusi at the line of scrimmage. Kaufusi came off the edge and jumped into the passing lane.
Hillstead's second attempt was a quick pass to running back Logan Payne for a short gain. His third throw was an incomplete pass in the end zone intended for Tei Nacua. Nacua wanted a pass interference call but didn't get it.
Hillstead's third and final pass attempt of the day was short gain on a screen pass to Dom McKenzie.
Hillstead consistently created chunk plays in the backup reps he got during Fall Camp 2024 and Spring Camp 2025.
Through two days with very limited reps, Hillstead hasn't flashed that ability in front of the media just yet.
Depth Chart Notes
Linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother was getting some first-team reps at linebacker. The UCLA transfer missed the majority of the 2024 season due to injury. He is competing with Siale Esera for the most playing time at linebacker behind Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker.
Nobody rotates more in practice than the defensive line, so it's not always clear who is getting first or second-team reps. With that in mind, Texas transfer Tausili Akana has been getting some first-team reps and he is positioned to potentially win one of the defensive end spots. That battle is still up for grabs at this point in camp.
Preston Rex at RB
Friday was the first time the media got to watch Preston Rex at running back. Rex, a former safety, is filling in at running back as BYU has some sudden depth concerns at running back. Rex got some reps at the end of practice and he scored a touchdown from ~10 yards out.
Two Projected Starters at Offensive Tackle
BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick believes two guys are in line to start at the tackle positions: Isaiah Jatta at left tackle and Andrew Gentry at right tackle. Jatta transferred into the program from Colorado prior to the 2024 season. He spent most of the season as a reserve until Brayden Keim was injured against Utah. Gentry transferred into the program back in December from Michigan.