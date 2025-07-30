BYU Football Fall Camp: Day One Highlights & Key Takeaways
PROVO, Utah - There's always a buzz on the first day of Fall camp and Wednesday was no different for the BYU football program. The quarterback battle is officially underway as Treyson Bourguet, McCae Hillstead, and Bear Bachmeier will compete for the starting quarterback job. Here is a recap of everything that happened during the media portion of the first day of Fall camp.
Find the Quarterback "As Soon as We Can"
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake met with the media on day one. Sitake was asked a myriad of questions about the quaterback competition. On the timing of when BYU would like to find a starter, Sitake said "as soon as we can."
"I know that we can wait until the first game," Sitake said. "But we'd like to get it sorted out as soon as we can."
Sitake continued, "You can't really put a deadline to [the quarterback competition]...I just like to see them kind of go with the flow of the offense and we can't just be all the focus is on them. We got a lot of different players that we need to get ready. We need to get our run game, get our line, get our tight ends and receivers, everybody clicking. So that's going to have to be handled in the midst of everybody getting their part done. All three of them, they all can throw the ball, so that's a that's a good strength for us and let's just see what their best throws are. And the decision making that they can make. So that for us, we want to put in that position to make tough decisions and going against a really tough defense is going to make it hard for them, but that's, I think it'll make it better for us in the
Bear Bachmeier Impresses in First BYU Practice
This feels like the appropriate place to put the required caveat of the first day of Fall Camp: the media is only permitted to watch a small portion of practice. Additionally, players are not wearing pads on the first day as required by NCAA rules. Therefore, it's unwise to draw too many conclusions from day one. Keep that in mind as we talk about Bear Bachmeier.
With that being said, Bear Bachmeier was really impressive in the limited reps seen by the media. On his first throw with the first-team offense, Bachmeier hit Jojo Phillips near the boundary on a deep out. His second throw was a quick completion to Phillips on a drag route.
Bachmeier's third throw was the most impressive throw by any quarterback on day one. As the pocket collapsed around Bachmeier, he stepped into the pocket and hit Chase Roberts right in the chest on a post route. The ball got to Roberts quickly coming out of his break so he bobbled it before securing the catch.
After the completion to Roberts, Bachmeier had his one and only incompletion of the media portion. He threw a ball to the back shoulder of Jojo Phillips on a slant route and Phillips couldn't secure it.
On his final throw of day one, Bachmeier stepped up into the pocket and delivered another strike on a post route to tight end Will Zundel.
On his high school film, Bachmeier proved how dangerous he is out of the pocket and creating plays off script. In the opinion of this author, the most impressive thing Bachmeier did on day one was to look comfortable in the pocket, as a true freshman, in an offense that he just started learning two months ago.
If day one was any indication, Bachmeier certainly deserves a shot to compete for the starting job.
Treyson Bourguet
The other two quarterbacks in the competition, McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet, also got reps during the team portion. We saw Treyson Bourguet and Bear Bachmeier get reps with the first-team offense and Hillstead get reps with the second-team offense. However, Kalani Sitake noted that all three quarterbacks split first-team reps on day one. Again, there were many portions of practice that the media did not see.
During media-viewed segments, Bourguet was the first quarterback to run with the first-team offense. His first throw was a strike to Jojo Phillips on a post route. Bourguet delivered the ball on time and on target. On the following play, Bourguet had slight misfire on a pass intended for Chase Roberts. Roberts secured the catch but was out of bounds.
Bourguet's next throw was a quick pass to the slot receiver that was intercepted by safety Raider Damuni. Damuni looked like the playmaking safety that made him a four-star recruit coming out of high school. Damuni read the play and jumped the route.
The final throw from Bourguet was a misfire intended for wide receiver Tiger Bachmeier. Bachmeier was running a post and the pass sailed on Bourguet a little bit.
McCae Hillstead
McCae Hillstead was the second quarterback in the team portion. He ran with the second-team offense. His first throw was a swing pass to Jovesa Damuni for no gain.
After a pair of run plays, the defense got a stop and Hillstead rotated out. He came in again after Bachmeier's turn with the first-team offense.
Hillstead ran with the second-team offense again on his second drive. His first throw was a strike to Tiger Bachmeier on an out route. He found freshman tight end Cole Clement on the next play for a quick gain.
Hillstead's final two throws were incompletions. On the first, he rolled out to his right and threw the ball away as he was being pressured. The final play of practice was a pass intended for true freshman tight end Tucker Kelleher. Kelleher got some separation downfield and Hillstead threw it just over his head. The timing between the two of the was slightly off, which isn't surprising given Kelleher is a true freshman.
Jojo Phillips WR2?
Jojo Phillips ran with the first-team offense alongside Chase Roberts. As mentioned above, Phillips impressed. He was Bear Bachmeier's favorite target and he also had the first chunk-yardage play from Treyson Bourguet.
Phillips is up to 205 pounds - he has really filled out his 6'5 frame. His frame combined with his athleticism has always given him a high ceiling, but he needed time to develop as a wide receiver. He spent part of his high school career focusing on basketball. Phillips looks like a candidate for a breakout season in 2025.
Other Wide Receivers
Behind Chase Roberts and Jojo Phillips, Cody Hagen and Tiger Bachmeier were the next wide receivers to get reps. Tei Nacua, Dom McKenzie, and Reggie Frischknecht also got reps on day one.
First-Team Offensive Line
The first-team offensive line was consistent in the limited segments seen by the media.
- Isaiah Jatta was a left tackle
- Sonny Makasini was at left guard
- Bruce Mitchell was at center
- Austin Leausa was the right guard
- Andrew Gentry was at right tackle
Andrew Gentry is a mountain of a man. He is listed at 6'8 and 315 pounds. He looks at home at the right tackle position.
Tight End to Watch
New Mexico transfer tight end Keayen Nead was rotating in with the first-team offense behind Carsen Ryan. Nead joined the program during the Spring transfer window. He is the nephew of former BYU great tight end Spencer Nead.
Nead spent three years at Weber State including a redshirt season. He transferred to New Mexico this winter before entering the transfer portal again in the Spring and picking BYU.
In two seasons at Weber State, Nead had 16 receptions for 88 yards and 1 touchdown. He was used primarily as a blocking tight end and we expect him to play a similar role for the BYU offense.
Freshmen Faces
We noted a few freshmen that got a few reps with the first and second teams. Defensive end Hunter Clegg, who certainly looks the part at 6'4 and 248 pounds, was rotating in with the defensive ends. Clegg had a run stop on running back Jovesa Damuni.
True freshman Kelepi Latu-Finau was also getting some second-team reps. Kelepi Latu-Finau was known as Kelepi Vete during his recruitment. Latu-Finau had a run stop at the line of scrimmage on a run up the middle.
Tight ends Tucker Kelleher and Cole Clement got some second-team reps for the BYU offense.
A Healthy LJ Martin
LJ Martin was running with the first-team offense to start Fall Camp. This time last year, Martin did not participate in team portions as he was nursing an injury. Martin looks healthy and ready to be one of the best running backs in the Big 12. True freshman Bear Bachmeier even called Martin "the best tailback in the country" during his media interview.
No Hinckley Ropati
Speaking of running backs, senior running back Hinckley Ropati was not on the roster when Fall Camp kicked off. Ropati had announced his plans to return to BYU for the 2025 season on his podcast. It's unknown why Ropati is not listed.
Roster Size
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake noted that BYU would have more than 105 players on the roster. On day one, 115 players were listed on the roster.