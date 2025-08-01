Running Back Pokaiaua Haunga Removed From BYU Football Roster
On Friday, the BYU football program updated the roster for the 2025 season. Redshirt freshman running back Pokaiaua Haunga is no longer on the roster. When asked about Haunga's absence, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick told the media that Haunga would not be with the program in 2025.
Haunga was used sparringly in 2024 and was going to take on a much greater role for the BYU offense in 2025.
In addition to Pokaiau Haunga, BYU is still waiting on a decision in the case of Hinckley Ropati. Ropati appealed to the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility but has not received a response yet. Getting Ropati back for one more season would be critical for a BYU running back room that is suddenly a bit thin.
BYU's top two running backs are LJ Martin and Sione Moa. At this point in camp, that's not in question. Both Martin and Moa could be very effective for the BYU offense and as long as they are healthy, the running back position will be in a good spot for BYU.
However, staying healthy is a consistent challenge for running backs. Just last year, BYU used five running backs in the month of September alone. After Martin and Moa, there could be some depth concerns.
Behind Martin and Moa, the Cougars will turn to other players further down the depth chart like Jovesa Damuni and Preston Rex. Rex moved to running back over the Summer after starting his career at safety.
BYU also moved Lucky Finau to running back, a former linebacker.