Observations From an Eventful BYU Spring Practice

PROVO, UT - The BYU football team was back on the practice field on Monday evening for an outdoor practice under the warm March sun. The media was permitted to watch the last 30 or 40 minutes of Monday evening's practice. These were our observations from practice.

It's worth noting that the media viewed practice from the balcony of the Indoor Practice Facility, approximately 150 yards away from the turf field. Despite the view, it was an eventful practice down in Provo. The media was permitted to watch the most interesting portion of practice: the team portion. There was no contact, so it wasn't real football, but the situation was similar to a real game. The offense started with the ball on their side of the field. They had to sustain drives and score points. If they were in field goal range and came up short of a touchdown, they would kick a field goal.

We will break down Monday night's action on a drive-by-drive basis. You can view the full practice highlights at the top of this article.

Bear Bachmeier Leads the Offense Down the Field

Bear Bachmeier led the first-team offense on the first drive. A pair of Sione Moa runs to start the drive set up a 3rd down where Bachmeier got a first down with his legs.

On the next play, Bachmeier found Reggie Frischknecht over the middle of the field for a gain of 25-30 yards. Bachmeier hit Frischknecht in stride and he did the rest. The Bachmeier-Frischknecht connection put the BYU offense near the redzone.

Bear Bachmeier hits Reggie Frischknecht in stride for a first down.



Frischknecht is a little bit of an x-factor in a BYU wide receiver room that will need new faces to step up in 2026. pic.twitter.com/OCuD8zu1Oz — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 24, 2026

Frischknecht is a little bit of a wildcard in the wide receiver room. BYU needs a few new faces to step up at that position. If Frischknecht is ready to contribute by week one, it would go a long way in answering some of the question marks at that position. More on other wide receivers that caught our attention in a moment.

The first drive ended with a Bear Bachmeier run near the end zone. Bachmeier was marked short of first down territory and the BYU offense settled for a short field goal. In a live situation, we believe Bachmeier would have had the momentum to get the first down.

Treyson Bourguet Shows Well

Treyson Bourguet got the second drive with the second-team offense. Bourguet put together an efficient drive that started with a swing pass to true freshman wide receiver Jaron Pula. This is now the second consecutive media window where Pula has made an appearance with the second-team offense. He is a player to watch as the offseason progresses.

Bourguet's next throw was a first down to senior wide receiver Tiger Bachmeier. A few plays later, Bourguet connected with Bachmeier for an intermediate gain.

The offense moved quickly down the field before eventually settled for a long field goal that was good.

Enoch Watson Gains Some Experience

True freshman Enoch Watson stepped in for the third drive. On the first play, Watson was intercepted by true freshman linebacker Gage Tanner. Gage is the older brother of coveted recruit Jax Tanner who signed with BYU back in December. Jax Tanner will join the program after his mission.

Watson had another chance to lead the offense after the interception. On that drive, Watson connected with fellow true freshman Terrance Saryon. Saryon, the Washington native, flipped his commitment from Washington to BYU last Summer. This was one of the first times that Saryon has had a catch in the portion of practice that the media has seen. He was really good after the catch in high school and he flashed some of his quickness on this play.

Freshman to freshman connection as Enoch Watson finds Terrance Saryon.



Saryon flipped his commitment from Washington to BYU last summer. He was really good after the catch in high school. pic.twitter.com/dXgrVYfJ9r — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 24, 2026

Bear Bachmeier Shines

Starting quarterback Bear Bachmeier came back in with the first-team offense. The BYU staff has been complimentary of Bachmeier throughout Spring Camp, noting his mastery of the offense in his second season. Bachmeier showed that mastery on Monday night.

After an incompletion on first down, Bachmeier settled in and led the best drive of the day. His second throw of the drive was a laser to Roger Saleapaga for a first down and more. Bachmeier hit Saleapaga in stride who picked up yards after the catch. Saleapaga moves really well for a tight end - we expect him to play a major role in 2026.

Tight end targets have been a consistent theme throughout Spring Camp so far. That continued on Monday with Bear Bachmeier finding Roger Saleapaga for a chunk gain. pic.twitter.com/9czYDsYfjb — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 24, 2026

After a drop and a tackle for loss, Bachmeier was faced with a long 3rd down from about 35 to 40 yards out. Bachmeier dropped back and delivered a perfectly-placed ball just inside the pylon. Tei Nacua beat his defender and came down on one foot for the touchdown. Of the throws that Bachmeier has made during the media windows this spring, this was his best throw. He gave Nacua a chance to make a play without putting the ball at risk. Either Nacua was going to catch it or nobody was going to catch it.

Play of the day on Monday evening was a long touchdown pass from Bear Bachmeier to Tei Nacua.



Nacua bobbled it a bit but was called a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/IpS3wpQapz — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 24, 2026

Treyson Bourguet Moves the Ball Again

The final drive of the day featured Treyson Bourguet at quarterback. It got off to a rocky start for the offense. On the first play, true freshman wide receiver Legend Glasker got behind the defense. Bourguet was a little late on the throw, so a near long completion turned into a near interception.

The second play was a fumbled exchange that was picked up by the defense.

The final play of the day was one of the best throws of the day. Treyson Bourguet found Legend Glasker down field near the boundary for a long gain. Glasker got behind the defense - again - and managed to stay inbounds for the long completion.

When a true freshman shows flashes in team portion, it's usually a sign of good things to come. Glasker has shown flashes nearly every practice and he has consitently been running with the second-team offense. He also got some run with the first-team offense. It's officially time to put Legend Glasker on the list of potential breakout freshmen.