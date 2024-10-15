Oklahoma State Declines to Name a Starting Quarterback for BYU Game
Oklahoma State has lost three consecutive games and is looking for a spark. One solution that has been rumored is a quarterback change. The Cowboys' starter Alan Bowman has been benched on two occasions this season: against Utah and West Virginia. When asked about the quarterback situation on Monday, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy declined to name a starting quarterback.
"Well we're working all of our guys, getting them good quality work. I told the coaches we needed to make a decision by Thursday after practice," Gundy told the media.
Alan Bowman is a seventh-year senior who has experienced ups and downs in his career. Bowman is a known commodity at this point: he is capable of big plays and dreadful mistakes. In both ocassions where Bowman was benched, the Cowboys turned to redshirt sophomore Garret Rangel. Rangel has played a fair amount for the Cowboys in three seasons, but his statistical output has not been great. He has completed 50.9% of his 171 career pass attempts. His career TD/Int ratio is 7:6.
When Rangel has entered games this season, the Oklahoma State offense has not been good. He replaced Alan Bowmn in the Utah game before getting benched and Bowman returned to the game. Rangel has completed 45.8% of his pass attempts this season.
If it's not Rangel or Bowman, the Cowboys could turn to redshirt freshman Zane Flores. Flored was a high three-star recruit that picked the Cowboys over competing offers from Kansas State, Washington, Missouri, Indiana, and Kansas among others. Flores has not played for Oklahoma State, but Coach Gundy confirmed that he was getting work in with the other quarterbacks.
Whichever quarter gets the starting nod, they will face a tough test on the road at BYU. The Cougars rank first nationally in pass efficiency defense, just ahead of Texas, Washington, Iowa State, and Notre Dame. BYU is also tied for fifth nationally with 10 interceptions this season. The Cougars have had at least one interception in every game this season.
For the BYU defense, this game will hinge on stopping the run. Former Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon is on the roster, he just hasn't been as productive as he was in 2023. Gordon is averaging 3.8 yards per carry this season after averaging 6.1 yards per carry a year ago and leading the nation with 1,732 rushing yards.
It's worth noting that Gordon got off to a slow start in 2023 as well. He had just 109 rushing yards after the first three games. Then he ran for 1,116 over the next six games. Gordon's breakout game is coming, the Cougars just have to make sure it doesn't happen against them.
Oklahoma State is coming off a bye week, so establishing the run was surely their top priority on offense. It's also safe to expect that the Cowboys could add a few new wrinkles to the offense to find a spark.
If BYU can stop the run and force Oklahoma State to move the chains through the air, the Cougars will be well positioned to win this game.