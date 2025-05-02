Oklahoma State Transfer Justin Kirkland Commits to BYU Football
The BYU football program has added a key piece to the 2025 defensive line. On Thursday, Oklahoma State transfer Justin Kirkland committed to the Cougars. Kirkland spent two years at Oklahoma State after transferring from Utah Tech. In the last two seasons, Kirkland started seven games for the Cowboys and played in all 26 games.
Kirkland was projected to be a starting defensive lineman for Oklahoma State in 2025. Instead, he will transfer back to his home state and suit up for the Cougars. He will likely slide into the starting lineup alongside starter Keanu Tanuvasa, giving BYU two veterans to anchor the defensive line in 2025. The starting defensive end spots are still up for grabs and will be determined during Fall camp.
In 2024, Kirkland was the fourth best defender on Oklahoma State's roster per PFF. He played a total of 368 snaps and started one game. He was credited with six quarterback pressures and one sack. He also had the best run defense grade by a wide margin. He was credited with 13 total stops.
Kirkland also played a key role for an Oklahoma State team that went to the conference championship game in 2023. That season, Kirkland started the last six games of the season. He was credited with 10 quarterback pressures and 13 stops.
Kirkland prepped at Roy High School in Utah before signing with Utah Tech. He was high school teammates with BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston.
