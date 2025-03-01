Players That Changed Their Weight the Most on the 2025 BYU Football Spring Roster
BYU kicked off Spring camp on Thursday with an outdoor practice. With BYU's new and improved strength and conditioning program, players are able to prepare their bodies for the rigors of a college football season faster than ever before. In this article, we'll track the players that changed their weight the most since the 2024 season.
The defensive line, in particular, had a lot of players that added weight. Redshirt freshman Kinilau Fonohema added 30 pounds compared to his true freshman weight. 10 BYU defensive linemen added five or more pounds compared to 2024. Additionally, Texas defensive end transfer Tausili Akana came in listed at 235 pounds. Akana was listed at 209 pounds at Texas in 2023. Akana was getting reps with the first and second-string defensive line on day one of Spring camp.
Players That Added Weight
Here are the 37 players that added five pounds or more compared to 2024.
- Carson Tujague up +45 lbs. vs 2024
- Jackson Nelson up +30 lbs. vs 2024
- Kinilau Fonohema up +30 lbs. vs 2024
- Petey Tuipulotu up +25 lbs. vs 2024
- Nuuletau Sellesin up +25 lbs. vs 2024
- Iosefa Letuli up +25 lbs. vs 2024
- John Taumoepeau up +15 lbs. vs 2024
- Faletau Satuala up +10 lbs. vs 2024
- Marquis Taliulu up +10 lbs. vs 2024
- Matthias Leach up +10 lbs. vs 2024
- Bodie Schoonover up +10 lbs. vs 2024
- Bruce Mitchell up +10 lbs. vs 2024
- Trevin Ostler up +10 lbs. vs 2024
- Sani Tuala up +10 lbs. vs 2024
- Jake Griffin up +9 lbs. vs 2024
- Ace Kaufusi up +7 lbs. vs 2024
- Evan Johnson up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Tei Nacua up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Raider Damuni up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- McCae Hillstead up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Pokaiaua Haunga up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Tommy Prassas up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Tanner Wall up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Jayden Dunlap up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Sione Moa up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Maika Kaufusi up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Jarinn Kalama up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Lucky Finau up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Viliami Po'uha up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Nathan Hoke up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Orion Maile-Kaufusi up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Trevor Pay up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Ikinasio Tupou up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Noah Moeaki up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Anthony Olsen up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Ethan Erickson up +5 lbs. vs 2024
- Dominique McKenzie up +5 lbs. vs 2024
Players That Dropped Weight
There were a few players that dropped some weight. Most notably, BYU starting running back LJ Martin came in five pounds lighter.
- West Jones down -10 lbs. vs 2024
- Mory Bamba down -5 lbs. vs 2024
- LJ Martin down -5 lbs. vs 2024
- Treyson Bourguet down -5 lbs. vs 2024
- Siale Esera down -5 lbs. vs 2024
- Isaiah Jatta down -5 lbs. vs 2024
- Weston Covey down -5 lbs. vs 2024