Postgame Awards From BYU's Road Win Over SMU
BYU has turned September upsets into an annual tradition. The Cougars traveled to Dallas and upset the SMU Mustangs as double-digit underdogs. Today, we're handing out postgame awards for BYU-SMU.
Player of the Game - Jack Kelly
The BYU pass rush was the story of the game. BYU's defense never allowed SMU's quarterbacks to get comfortable. In fact, the pass rush was so dominant that SMU had to bench less mobile quarterback Preston Stone.
As a team, BYU had 27 total quarterback pressures. Linebacker Jack Kelly accounted for 9 out of the 27 total pressures. For context, John Nelson had nine quarterback pressures in 2023 and finished with the fourth most on the team.
Jack Kelly was also tasked with being the quarterback spy on Kevin Jennings. Kelly's speed really limited Jennings' rushing ability.
Play of the Game - Miles Davis Runs for 37 on 4th & 1
With 4:05 remaining in a 15-15 game, BYU had the ball on its own 48 yard-line. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake gambled and opted to go for it on fourth down. The decision paid off. Aaron Roderick dialed up the option and Retzlaff pitched it to junior running back Miles Davis. Davis beat the SMU defense to the sideline and showed off his speed, running for 37 yards and setting up the eventual game-winning field goal.
It's not a secret that Jake Retzlaff didn't play great against SMU. Retzlaff, however, deserves a lot of credit for this play. Retzlaff baited the linebacker and took a hard hit as he delivered the pitch to Miles Davis. The pitch hit Davis in stride and he did the rest.
In a game where the BYU defense kept the Cougars in the game, the offense stepped up and made a game-winning play.
Newcomer of the Game - Marque Collins
SMU was driving to take the lead in the fourth quarterback before Marque Collins stepped in front of a Kevin Jennings pass and intercepted it inside the 5 yard-line. That was one of the top two or three plays in the game.
Collins was also BYU's best cornerback according to PFF.
Freshman of the Game - Ryner Swanson
Early in the game, BYU called true freshman Ryner Swanson's number on 3rd & 9. Swanson caught the ball well before the line to gain, but he used his athleticism and physicality to gain the first down. Swanson was special with the ball in his hands in high school. He flashed his potential on that play.
Coach of the Game - Jay Hill
No surprise here. BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill was the coach of the game on Friday night. Hill's defense carried BYU to the victory, keeping SMU out of the endzone all game long. SMU had great field position throughout the game, but BYU's defense responded time and time again. The on-field play was more than enough to earn Jay Hill the coach of the game award. When you factor in his health scare last week, it's even more impressive.
The BYU defensive front controlled the game. SMU's offense never got comfrotable and BYU completely neutralized star SMU tight end RJ Maryland. Maryland had a reception for two yards on the first play of the game and he didn't catch another pass after that.
Breakout Player - Harrison Taggart
Harrison Taggart was the highest-graded player on Friday night by a wide margin. His run defense grade was 90.2. For context, the next best run grade was Logan Lutui at 74.4. Taggart was BYU's best playmaker against the run against a talented SMU rushing attack.
Taggart had a team-high five stops. A "stop" is defined as a tackle that constitute a "failure" for the offense.
Taggart led a dominant BYU defense in tackles, finishing with 8 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass breakups, and 2 quarterback kits. Taggart was everywhere.