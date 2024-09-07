The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Upset Win Over SMU
On Friday night, BYU traveled to Dallas and took down SMU as a double-digit underdog. It was a defensive slugfest, and the postgame grades reflect that. Here are the 10 highest-graded players according to Pro Football Focus (minimum of 10 snaps played).
1. Harrison Taggart (LB) - 87.3
Harrison Taggart played his best game in a BYU uniform. The Oregon transfer was BYU's highest-graded player by a wide margin. His run defense grade was 90.2. For context, the next best run grade was Logan Lutui at 74.4. Taggart was BYU's best playmaker against the run against a talented SMU rushing attack.
Taggart had a team-high five stops. A "stop" is defined as a tackle that constitute a "failure" for the offense.
Taggart was also good in pass coverage. He was targeted five times, allowing only two receptions for 16 yards.
Taggart led a dominant BYU defense in tackles, finishing with 8 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass breakups, and 2 quarterback kits. Taggart was everywhere.
2. Marque Collins (CB) - 79.0
Marque Collins had one of the most important plays of the game, intercepting SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings deep in BYU territory. He was good throughout the game. He was targeted only three times, allowing one reception for 2 yards.
3. Isaiah Glasker (LB) - 74.5
Isaiah Glasker flashed the potential that BYU's coaches have talked about over the last two years. Glasker had the highest pass rush grade for a BYU defense that tallied 27(!) total pressures. Glasker accounted for four quarterback pressures: three quarterback hurries and one sack.
4. John Nelson (DL) - 71.4
It's not surprising to see a defensive lineman crack the top 10. The BYU defensive line was great from start to finish against the Mustangs. Nelson had the second best pass rush grade of the game behind Isaiah Glasker. He also had one stop.
5. Raider Damuni (S) - 71.2
Raider Damuni got some run with the BYU defense, particularly in the second half. PFF was impressed by his performance in 15 snaps. He had one stop and he didn't allow a reception in coverage.
6. Keelan Marion (WR) - 70.5
The first offensive player to make the list. Marion only had 22 receiving yards on 2 receptions, but he had the potential for a lot more. Marion ran a perfect route on a double move on the final drive that would have given BYU the go-ahead touchdown. Instead, Retzlaff missed Marion and the ball fell incomplete. In the eyes of PFF, Marion still gets credit for creating the separation and the scoring opportunity.
7. Evan Johnson (CB) - 70.0
Evan Johnson got his first start in a BYU uniform and he played well. Johnson allowed three receptions on seven targets.
8. LJ Martin (RB) - 68.7
BYU's offense is much better with LJ Martin in the game. When Martin left the game in the first quarter with an injury, BYU's offense never fully recovered. Martin had 20 rushing yards in the first quarter before the injury.
9. Caleb Etienne (OL) - 67.3
For the second consecutive week, Caleb Etienne was BYU's highest-graded offensive lineman. Etienne had the best pass-blocking grade against a very talented SMU defensive line.
10. Miles Davis (RB) - 66.9
Miles Davis only played 11 snaps, but BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick called Davis' number on the most important play of the game: 4th & 1 in BYU territory. Davis took an option pitch from Jake Retzlaff and showed off his speed, running 37 yards down the sideline to setup the go-ahead field goal.