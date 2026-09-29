5 Takeaways From BYU’s Snap Count Distribution

BYU has played three games so far this season. In this article, we examine the snap count distribution through three games, what it means, and how it could change after the bye week.

1. BYU hasn't thrown the inexperienced safeties into the fire

BYU lost Raider Damuni to injury in the first quarter of the season. Besides Damuni, Faletau Satuala and Tommy Prassas were the two most experienced safeties on the roster. So far, the BYU defensive staff has only trusted Satuala and Prassas in non-garbage time.

Prassas has played the most snaps on the defense with 130 snaps. Prassas played every single snap in BYU's win over Arizona. Satuala ranks third in snaps played with 126 despite being on a pitch count for the Utah Tech game.

There is young talent at safety that BYU might need to tap into this season, so with an extra week to prepare for TCU, perhaps a true freshman like Kennan Pula will get more run. Pula was a standout in Fall Camp. His talent is undeniable, it's just a matter of getting him up to speed with the playbook. You could argue that if Pula is up to speed, he gives BYU's defense a higher ceiling than Prassas in terms of athleticism and physicality.

We will be keeping a close eye on the snap count distribution at safety for the TCU game.

2. BYU's depth has gained some meaningful experience

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has taken some heat for declining to run up the score. Instead, Sitake has opted to pull his starters as soon as the game is in hand. Through three games this season, BYU's depth has earned some meaningful experience.

Between offensive and defensive snaps, 62 players have played 15 snaps or more this season. That could pay major dividends down the road. In fact, it could pay dividends as soon as this weekend. BYU starting right tackle Andrew Gentry will miss most of the season due to injury. Without Gentry in the lineup, BYU will turn to either Siosiua Latu-Finau or Bott Mulitalo. Those to have combined to play 86 snaps already this season.

3. Defensive line rotations

BYU defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa has played the most snaps among defensive linemen with 87 snaps, that ranks ninth on BYU's defense. What that tells us is BYU is rotating a lot of bodies along the defensive line.

The defensive line has been good, not great this season. In fact, that's probably where BYU can improve the most after the first three games. It's plausible that the rotations are playing a role in that. That could be one reason why no BYU player has generated more than four quarterback pressures this season. BYU's best defensive linemen are only playing about half the time.

Speaking of defensive linemen, Justin Kirkland ranks 23rd in defensive snaps. Kirkland hasn't played as prominent of a role as expected for the BYU defensive front. Instead, Anisi Purcell is taking most of the defensive tackle snaps.

4. It's time for Legend Glasker to play more

It's not a secret that wide receiver Legend Glasker has been one of BYU's most dynamic players this season. Going into last weekend, Glasker led all FBS wide receivers in receiving yards per route run. Glasker has played 85 snaps this season which ranks 11th on the offensive side of the ball. Among wide receivers, Kyler Kasper and Jojo Phillips have played the most with 112 and 113 snaps played, respectively. Glasker ranks third with 85 snaps played.

Glasker threatens the defense vertically more than any BYU wide receiver of the last several years. There are benefits to having him on the field that go beyond his dynamic playmaking ability. He can force defenses to lighten up the box. allowing LJ Martin more opportunities to rip off explosive runs. Yes, he's a true freshman, but BYU's offense is at its best when he is on the field.

In terms of wide receiver snaps, there is a clear top three and Glasker is one of those three. Reggie Frischknecht ranks fourth in snaps played with 53.

5. A lot of two tight end sets

Behind the offensive line and quarterback Bear Bachmeier, no offensive player has played more snaps than Walker Lyons. Roger Saleapaga was near the top in terms of snaps played before he sat out the Colorado State game with a minor injury.

We expected BYU to use a lot of two tight ends sets based on our observations in Fall Camp. That has played out as expected so far. Lyons and Saleapaga make BYU's run game more difficult to defend as both are proficient run blockers. Additionally. both are very capable pass-catchers. We expect Saleapaga to be more involved in the passing game as the season progresses.

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