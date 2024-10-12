Predicting No. 14 BYU Football vs Arizona
BYU football is back. The Cougars are 5-0, ranked no. 14 nationally, hosting Big Noon Kickoff for the first time ever, and firmly in the conference title race. Today, we're predicting BYU vs Arizona.
Arizona is desperate for a win after a disappointing loss to Texas Tech last week. A loss to BYU would put Arizona at 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. The Wildcats are a very dangerous team. They already have a ranked road win this season and they have one of the top two or three wide receivers in the nation: Tetairoa McMillan. Expect Arizona to be motivated in front of a sellout crowd in a game featured by Big Noon Kickoff.
BYU, on the other hand, has thrived in the underdog role this season. BYU is 5-0 against the spread and has been the underdog in every game against P4 competition this season. This game against Arizona is the first time BYU will be favored against a P4 team this season.
BYU has to deal with expectations and outside noise for the first time this season. The Cougars, originally picked to win 4-5 games by Vegas, were picked to finish 13th in the conference this season.
If LJ Martin is truly healthy again, expect BYU to get him the football early. A consistent rushing attack would open up everything for the BYU offense and take it to new heights.
Jake Retzlaff has carried the offense this season. He will need to hit on a couple big plays while taking care of the football.
On defense, BYU will be tasked with stopping a skilled Arizona offense. The Cougars have forced a turnover in every game this season. Expect a turnover or two that gives the BYU offense a short field.
Arizona is capable of pulling off the upset, but BYU is favored for a reason: they are the better football team. If BYU takes care of the football, finishes redzone drives with touchdowns, and creates a turnover or two, the Cougars have a really good chance to win this game. And we think they will.
Prediction: Arizona 23 | BYU 31