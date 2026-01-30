Projecting BYU's Defensive Depth Chart in 2026 After the Transfer Window
The transfer window is closed. While BYU can add players that are already in the portal to round out the roster, most of the roster is set. In this article, we'll project the defensive depth chart for the Cougars in 2026.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Bodie Schoonover
- Viliami Po'uha
- Kini Fonohema
- Nusi Taumoepeau
- Hunter Clegg OR Tausili Akana
- Orion Maile-Kaufusi
We expect Bodie Schoonover to start for BYU as a senior. Schoonover will be the most proven run-stopping defensive end on the roster in 2026. Opposite of Schoonover, it will be up for grabs. We give Nusi Taumoepeau the narrow edge given the upside he displayed in 2026.
The most important storyline for the BYU defensive ends in 2026 will be development. BYU spent years stockpiling talent in this room and now they have been in the program for a few years. It's time for their production to match their recruiting status.
We expect Hunter Clegg, Tausili Akana, and Viliam Po'uha to play big roles for BYU once again in 2026.
Interior Defensive Line
- Keanu Tanuvasa
- Anisi Purcell
- Justin Kirkland
- Ulavai Fetuli
Veterans Keanu Tanuvasa, Justin Kirkland, and Anisi Purcell return in 2026. We expect all three of them to play a big role in 2026.
Linebacker
- Cade Uluave
- Jake Clifton
- Isaiah Glasker
- Ace Kaufusi OR Ephraim Asiata
- Siale Esera
- Miles Hall
- Pierson Watson
Cal Transfer Cade Uluave will step into the starting lineup right away. He will start alongside veterans Isaiah Glasker and Siale Esera.
Behind those three, there will be talented players fighting for a spot in the rotation like Ace Kaufusi, Ephraim Asiata, Jake Clifton, Miles Hall, and Pierson Watson.
Safety
- Raider Damuni
- Matthias Leach
- Kennan Pula
- Faletau Satuala
- Tommy Prassas
- Jarinn Kalama
Raider Damuni and Faletau Satuala will be the duo of starting safeties for BYU in 2026. We expect Tommy Prassas to slide back to his natural position after spending time at nickle in 2025.
Matthias Leach, Jarinn Kalama, and Kennan Pula will compete to be the fourth safety behind Damuni, Satuala, and Prassas. All three have the talent to win that spot. Keep an eye on four-star true freshman Kennan Pula. Pula has the talent to make an impact early in his career at safety.
Cornerback
- Evan Johnson
- Jordyn Criss
- Tre Alexander
- Jayven Williams
Evan Johnson and Tre Alexander are two returning starters at cornerback. BYU also added Mississippi State Jayven Williams will also play - we expect him to slide into the Mory Bamba role.
True freshman Jordyn Criss was added to the depth chart at cornerback during the back half of the 2025 season. We like his chances to crack the two-deep in 2026.
Nickel
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Cannon DeVries
Jonathan Kabeya missed most of the 2025 season due to injury. If he get healthy, we expect him to take a big step forward in 2026.
