After a chaotic weekend of college football, the upcoming CFP rankings could determine BYU's playoff fate. Will the Cougars get leapfrogged by a team like Wake Forest? Or will they move up as teams like Indiana or even UCLA drop below them?

In this article, we'll cover the ranges where BYU could be ranked in the upcoming CFP rankings.

The Floor

BYU has a long history with the College Football Playoff committee, and up until two weeks ago, BYU was nearly always ranked lower than expected by the committee. BYU has stayed in the top 10 the last few weeks, a signal that the committee respects BYU and its resume.

Will that respect continue after a double overtime win against Kansas?

There were multiple national analysts that predicted Wake Forest would leapfrog BYU after the Cougars needed triple overtime to beat Kansas. In the worst-case scenario, that could certainly happen. The committee was already concerned about a loss at UCF, and it didn't help that BYU let Kansas claw back from a double-digit deficit on Saturday.

In our estimation, BYU's floor in these rankings will be 11th. If UCLA and Indiana remain ahead of BYU and Wake Forest leapfrogs the Cougars, they would fall one spot to 11th and be in danger of missing the playoff going into championship weekend.

The Floor: 11

The Ceiling

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

There was enough chaos in college football that BYU could move up in the rankings as well. It's most likely that no. 8 Indiana will fall below BYU after losing to Washington. BYU and Indiana have the same record, but BYU has a more significant signature win over Notre Dame, and the Cougars have a better strength of schedule overall. Additionally, Indiana has struggled to control games more than BYU has.

It will be fascinating to see where the committee ranks UCLA. The Bruins don't have a very strong resume. They were in the top five almost by default for being undefeated. Now that they have one loss and they could be down to their third-string QB, however, they could fall clear down the rankings. The Bruins have a comparable resume to Texas Tech and a better resume than Wake Forest.

There is a scenario where UCLA could drop below BYU. BYU has a better win and has played against a more difficult schedule. If both Indiana and UCLA drop below BYU and the Cougars stay ahead of Wake Forest, they could move up two spots to no. 8. That would be significant, since it would position BYU to potentially host a first round game.

The Ceiling: 8

Prediction

We believe BYU will surpass Indiana in the rankings. The Hoosiers will get burned by their very weak non-conference schedule and they will be firmly on the bubble. We also believe UCLA will tumble in the rankings, but they will stay just ahead of BYU with a massive game against USC upcoming.

We could be wrong, but we believe Wake Forest will stay behind BYU. There is nothing on Wake Forest's resume that suggests they should leapfrog BYU. They are a good team and they have blown out inferior competition, but the ACC is a bad league this year and Wake Forest has benefitted from that. In their only game against a playoff team, Wake Forest trailed 31-7. BYU has been competitive in two games against playoff teams, and has beat a top five team in Notre Dame.

Prediction: 9

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