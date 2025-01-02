Projecting the 105-Man BYU Football Roster in 2025
Historically, BYU has had 125 players on the roster. Beginning in 2025, rosters need to be trimmed to 105 players. One of the top storylines of the offseason will be how BYU manages the new roster limitations. Today, we're going to take a way-too-early look at the 2025 roster.
There are a handful of variables that will change these projections as we get closer to Spring camp. First and foremost, the JUCO waiver. The blanket JUCO waiver granted an extra year of eligibility to all former JUCO players. As of this writing, there are a handful of BYU players that could return in 2025 thanks to that waiver. Since none of those players have announced their plans to return for one more season, we are not counting on them to be on the roster at this point.
Another factor that will change the roster is missions. Depending on the timing of when missionaries get home, they may be asked to grayshirt in 2025 and enroll in 2026. Without further ado, here is our initial roster projection for BYU football in 2025.
Quarterback
- Jake Retzlaff
- Treyson Bourguet
- McCae Hillstead
- Cole Hagen
On paper, BYU's quarterback room looks thin. The Cougars have already pursued a few transfer quarterbacks, and it would make sense for them to add a quarterback for the 2025 season. Ideally, it would be a quarterback that could compete for the backup job in 2025 with the potential to become the next starting quarterback in 2026.
Running Back
- LJ Martin
- Sione Moa
- Pokaiaua Haunga
- Cale Breslin (2025 signee)
- Jovesa Damuni
- Enoch Nawahine
BYU returns most running backs in 2025 and they add true freshman Cale Breslin. There's not a lot of room to add another player here unless someone else transfers out.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts
- Keelan Marion
- Parker Kingston
- Jojo Phillips
- Cody Hagen
- Marquis Taliulu
- Jarinn Kalama
- Tei Nacua
- LaMason Waller (2025 signee)
- Dom McKenzie
- Weston Covey
Like the running backs, the wide receivers return a lot of production in 2025. The only anticipated newcomer to this room will be four-star signee LaMason Waller.
Tight End
- Carsen Ryan (Transfer)
- Ethan Erickson
- Anthony Olsen
- Noah Moeaki
- Nason Coleman
- Tucker Kelleher (2025 Signee)
- Jacob Nye (2025 Signee)
- Matthew Fredrick (2023 Signee)
In our projections, half of the 2025 tight ends will be newcomers. A lot of new faces will play a lot of snaps for the Cougars.
Offensive Line
- Sonny Makasini
- Jackson Nelson
- Austin Leausa
- Weylin Lapuaho
- Bruce Mitchell
- Sione Hingano
- Trevor Pay
- Ikinasio Tupou
- Joe Brown
- Weston Jones
- Trevin Ostler
- Jake Griffin
- Kaden Chidester
- Andrew Gentry (Transfer)
- Kyle Sfarcioc (Transfer)
- Andrew Williams (2025 Class)
- Siosiua Vete (2025 Class)
- Ethan Thomason (2023 Class)
Another room that will feature its fair share of newcomers is the offensive line. Transfers Andrew Gentry and Kyle Sfarcioc will be in the two-deep.
Linebacker
- Harrison Taggart
- Isaiah Glasker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Miles Hall
- Choe Bryant-Strother
- Maika Kaufusi
- Petey Tuipulotu
- Nathan Hoke
- Siale Esera
- Max Alford (Transfer)
- Tyler Payne (2025 Class)
- Naki Tuakoi (2024 Class)
- Carson Suesue (2024 Class)
- Pierson Watson (2023 Class)
On paper, the linebackers could add a lot of players in 2025. In fact, so many that a few of these probably end up grayshirting or playing other positions. For now, We expect 2024 signee (and former Stanford commit) Naki Tuakoi to start out at linebacker. We currently project Carson Suesue, who signed with BYU as an athlete, to start out at linebacker as well. Suesue could play tight end, linebacker, or even defensive end.
Safety
- Raider Damuni
- Faletau Satuala
- Preston Rex
- Chika Ebunoha
- Tommy Prassas
- Talan Alfrey
- Ethan Slade
- Tanner Wall
- Payton VanSteenkiste
- Cannon DeVries (2022 Class)
In terms of young, promising talent, there might not be a better room than the safety room. Young safeties Raider Damuni, Faletau Satuala, and Tommy PRassas will be leaned on as full-time contributors in 2025.
Cornerback
- Evan Johnson
- Jonathan Kabeya
- Therrian Alexander
- Jayden Dunlap
- Kevin Doe
- Marcus McKenzie
- Koa Eldredge
- Matthias Leach
On paper, the cornerback room looks like it needs to add a player or two with experience. BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford, however, has earned the benefit of the doubt at this point. He always has a way of getting production out of his room.
Defensive End
- Ephraim Asiata
- Bodie Schoonover
- Orion Maile-Kaufusi
- Nuuletau Sellesin
- Kinilau Fonohema
- Tausili Akana (Transfer)
- Hunter Clegg (Transfer)
- Vincent Tautua (2025 Class)
- David Tangilanu (2023 Class)
- Cooper Ross (2022 Class)
There are going to be new faces that get a lot of reps at defensive end. The Cougars will need at least a handful of their former decorated recruits to develop into the players they hoped they could become when they signed. On paper, this room of defensive ends is the most talented room in a very long time.
Defensive Tackle
- John Taumoepeau
- Luke To'omalatai
- Joshua Singh
- Sani Tuala (Position Change)
- Viliami Po'uha (Position Change)
- Keanu Tanuvasa (Transfer)
- Anisi Purcell (Transfer)
- Ulavai Fetuli (2025 Class)
- Kendal Wall (2025 Class)
- Kelepi Vete (2025 Class)
- Motekiai Mounga (2023 Class)
Speaking of newcomers, there will be a lot of new faces that get reps at defensive tackle as well. Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa will certainly be a starter at this position.
Specialists
- Sam Vander Haar
- Landon Rehkow
- Cannon Skidmore
- Will Ferrin
- Matthias Dunn
BYU's kicking game was excellent in 2024, and they return both kickers in 2025.