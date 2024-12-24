Five BYU Football Players That Could Return Next Season with Bonus Year of Eligibility
On Monday, the NCAA agreed to a waiver which granted an additional year of eligibility to all FBS players that previously spent time in JUCO.
“The NCAA Division I Board of Directors granted a waiver to permit student-athletes who attended and competed at a non-NCAA school for one or more years to remain eligible and compete in 2025-26,” the NCAA released in a memo, “if those student-athletes would have otherwise used their final season of competition during the 2024-25 academic year, and meet all other eligibility requirements (e.g., progress toward degree, five-year period of eligibility).”
There are five BYU players that spent time in JUCO and "would have otherwise used their final season of competition during the 2024-2025 academic year." Those five players combined to play 2,015 snaps for BYU in 2024.
Darius Lassiter - WR
Lassiter ranked second in receiving yards with 679 yards. Suddenly, BYU could have its top two wide receivers back in 2025 in Darius Lassiter and Chase Roberts. Roberts announced last weekend that he would forego the NFL Draft and return to BYU.
Caleb Etienne - OL
Perhaps the most intriguing possibility on this list. Tackle is a position of need for BYU, and the Cougars could possible get their First-Team All Big 12 tackle back in Caleb Etienne. Etienne played more snaps than any other player on offense in 2024.
Mory Bamba - CB
Like offensive tackle, cornerback is a position of need for BYU, and the Cougars could get senior Mory Bamba back next season.
Hinckley Ropati - RB
Hinckley Ropati was the backup running back to LJ Martin throughout the season. Ropati could get another year of eligibility back, although his scholarship was reserved for incoming true freshman Cale Breslin. BYU would have to find an extra scholarship to keep Ropati, and scholarships are hard to come by.
Ray Paulo - TE
Ray Paulo, a tight end, is also eligible to come back for another season. Paulo played 93 snaps for the BYU offense in 2024.