What to Watch for on BYU’s First 2026 Depth Chart

It's finally game week for the BYU football program. On Saturday, two of BYU's opponents were in action while the Cougars watched from home. On Monday, BYU will release the first depth chart of the 2026 season as part of Utah Tech game week. Here are [x] things to watch when the depth chart is released.

1. Will the front seven reveal anything about BYU's default alignment?

BYU coaches have said that the defensive front seven will be multiple. At times, there will be three down linemen. There may be four down linemen in other situations. The depth chart could reveal what BYU plans to use at its default alignment.

Last year under the direction of Jay Hill, BYU listed four defensive line positions and three linebacker positions. It remains to be seen if Kelly Poppinga will follow the same format.

During Fall Camp, we observed a few of BYU's edge rushers like Tausili Akana, Braxton Lindsey, and Hunter Clegg playing more of an outside linebacker role even though they are listed as defensive ends on the roster. Meanwhile, linebackers like Cade Uluave, Isaiah Glasker, Siale Esera, and Jake Clifton lined up as traditional inside linebackers in a 3-4 alignment. It's possible that BYU could default to a 3-4 alignment on the depth chart.

2. Keep an eye out for the true freshmen

BYU signed an historic recruiting class back in December. A few of those players have enrolled and made an immediate impact for the Cougars. Keep an eye out for those true freshmen on the first depth chart.

We know that players like Legend Glasker and Braxton Lindsey will be on the depth chart. We also expect former coveted recruits like Bott Mulitalo and Kennan Pula to be in the two-deep. When a true freshman makes the two-deep right away, it's usually a signal of big things to come in the future.

There are a few freshmen that will need to be productive right away. Legend Glasker will be in the core wide receiver rotation right away. We exepct Braxton Lindsey to be tasked with getting after the quarterback. Kennan Pula could be thrust into a starting role if one of the veterans ahead of him misses time due to injury.

One benefit to starting the season against an FCS foe is it creates opportunities for true freshmen to get a taste of a real college football game.

3. The winners of position battles

There were multiple position battles up for grabs in Fall Camp. We called our shot and predicted who would win those battles when camp ended last week. The depth chart will officially reveal the winners of the position battles.

In particular, pay attention to the wide receivers, the defensive ends/outside linebackers, and left guard. On a roster with so much proven return production, there were only a few starting spots up for grabs.

4. Who is going to start in key special teams roles?

Speaking of starting spots that were up for grabs, the entire special teams unit turned over during the offseason. BYU needs to replace a starting kicker, a starting punter, and both starting kick returners. The media typically doesn't view many special teams segments during Fall Camp. Therefore, there could be some surprises when the depth chart it is released.

5. Who will be the fourth cornerback?

Going into the season, we know that BYU's top cornerbacks will be Evan Johnson, Therrian Alexander III, and Jayven Williams. Behind those three, Kevin Doe and Jordyn Criss were competing to be the next cornerback in line. That was a position battle that flew a little under the radar, but the winner of that battle will rotate in at times.

Keep an eye out for the cornerback that is listed behind the three veterans.

Also, keep an eye out for Cannon DeVries. DeVries got a lot of first-team reps at nickel and safety. We expect him to play for Kelly Poppinga in 2026, and if BYU lists "Nickel" as a separate position, DeVries will likely be the starter.

6. Will BYU reveal RB3?

Will BYU reveal the running back behind LJ Martin and Sione Moa? True freshman Devaughn Eka and Preston Rex took the lion's share of those snaps during Fall Camp. True freshman Journee Tonga also made an impression in camp. The depth chart could reveal BYU's plans at that position if either LJ Martin or Sione Moa misses time due to injury.

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