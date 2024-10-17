Ranking BYU Football Games in 2024 by Viewership
BYU is in the middle of a potentially special season. The Cougars are 6-0, firmly in the Big 12 title hunt, and ranked 13th nationally. Like it or not, television ratings are an important discussion in college football. Viewership is the primary for media value according to the networks. Today, we're looking back at the television ratings for BYU in the first half of the season and how they compared to other games in the same TV window.
BYU-Kansas State: 1.50 million viewers
BYU-Kansas State was the most viewed BYU game of the season thus far. BYU-Kansas State was the third most viewed Big 12 game that weekend behind Colorado-Baylor (3.64M) and Utah-Oklahoma State (2.14M).
Compared to other games in the same window this season, BYU-Kansas State ranks third out of seven games.
ESPN Saturday Night Late Night Window
- Kansas State-Colorado: 3.26M
- Miami-Cal: 1.92M
- BYU-Kansas State: 1.50M
- Mississippi State-Arizona State: 954k
- New Mexico-Arizona: 953k
- SDSU-Cal: 938k
- Arizona-Utah: 907k
BYU-Arizona: 1.31 million viewers
BYU's convincing win over Arizona was the second most viewed BYU game of the 2024 season. The game was aired on FOX in a good TV window and averaged 1.31 million viewers, but it was up against some stiff competition in Texas-Oklahoma, Penn State-USC, and Notre Dame-Stanford. Due to the competitive nature of that window last weekend, BYU-Arizona was the least viewed FOX afternoon game this season.
FOX Afternoon Window
- Colorado-UCF: 4.17M viewers
- Oregon-Oregon State: 2.82M viewers
- Utah-Oklahoma State: 2.14M viewers
- Baylor-Utah: 2.08M viewers
- UTEP-Nebraska: 1.67M viewers
- BYU-Arizona: 1.31M viewers
BYU-SMU: 917k viewers
BYU's upset win at SMU wasn't a nationally recognized game at the time. But with the benefit of hindsight, it should have been. BYU and SMU are firmly in contention for the Big 12 and ACC championships, respectively. BYU-SMU tallied 917k average viewers. Compared to other games in the same window this season, BYU-SMU didn't pulled great ratings.
ESPN Friday 7-8PM Easter Window
- Virginia Tech-Miami: 3.26M viewers
- Temple-Oklahoma: 1.65M viewers
- Houston-TCU: 1.51M viewers
- Stanford-Syracuse: 1.37M viewers
- UNLV-Kansas: 1.32M viewers
- BYU-SMU: 917k viewers
BYU-Baylor: 428k viewers
BYU-Baylor played in the early morning FS1 window which doesn't typically pull great ratings. Relative to other games in that window, BYU-Baylor performed the best of any game this season by a wide margin.
FS1 Early Morning Window
- BYU-Baylor: 428k viewers
- Houston-Cincinnati: 195k viewers
- North Texas-Texas Tech: 128k viewers
- UConn-Maryland: 133k viewers