Ranking BYU's Top Transfer Portal Acquisitions So Far

The transfer window for college football programs is now closed. While programs can still add players that are still in the portal, most of BYU's transfer activity is in the rearview window. From here on out, BYU will just be looking to finalize the last few roster spots.

In this article, we'll rank the transfers that BYU has brought in so far.

9. Jake Clifton - LB

Sep 23, 2023; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Jake Clifton (31) tries to tackle UCF Knights running back RJ Harvey (7) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Jake Clifton was a star linebacker for Kansas State before leaving to serve a mission. Clifton will provide valuable depth for BYU in 2026 and we expect him to be in the rotation. The only reason he isn't higher on this list is because it can be challenging for returned missionaries to make an instant impact.

We expect Clifton to make an impact eventually at BYU. We just have lower expectations given he was serving a mission a few months ago. His ranking says more about the strength of this transfer class than it says about his ability. Clifton could be a starting linebacker for BYU in the future.

8. Jayven Williams - CB

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Jayven Williams (15) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

BYU replaced Mory Bamba with a cornerback that played a nearly identical role in the SEC. Jayven Williams was effective as the third cornerback in Mississippi State's rotation last year. He provides much-needed depth at the cornerback spot and we expect him to be in the cornerback rotation in his one and only year in Provo.

7. Roger Saleapaga - TE

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Roger Saleapaga (83) celebrates with fans after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Roger Saleapaga played the role of a blocking tight end at Oregon. In high school, Saleapaga was a decorated receiving tight end with offers from all over the country. BYU likes to play two to three tight ends and we expect Saleapaga to be one of the tight ends that consistently sees the field in 2026.

6. Zak Yamauchi - OL

Zak Yamauchi started games for Stanford as a freshman. He has future starting potential for the BYU offensive line. The Cougars will have some contested battles for the starting spots since Kyle Sfarcioc and Sonny Makasini return in 2026. Yamauchi might not be a day-one starter, but we do expect him to make an impact at some point for BYU.

5. Kyler Kasper - WR

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Kyler Kasper (17) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyler Kasper's ranking is more about his upside than his production at Oregon. Kasper dealt with a string of injuries during his time at Oregon that limited his availability. His talent, however, is what puts him in the top five. Kasper was recruited by the likes of LSU, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC, and Ohio State among others in high school. He showed the same upside in his practice highlights that made him a coveted recruit coming out of high school.

As a unit, BYU's returning wide receivers have one common deficiency: consistently making contested catches. BYU wide receivers had only 13 contested catches in 2025 and 9 of those came from Chase Roberts. BYU really needed to add a wide receiver that can make contested catches, and that's Kasper's chief strength. For that reason, we believe he could start right away if he stays healthy.

4. JR Sia - OL

Utah State transfer JR Sia has three years of eligibility remaining after starting 10 games at right tackle for the Aggies in 2025. Against Texas A&M in September, Sia was put into the game against a stout Texas A&M defensive line. Sia played well enough to earn his first start the following week against Air Force. He started 10 of the final 11 games of the season.

Sia will have a chance to compete for one of the starting tackle jobs. Assuming Andrew Gentry starts at one tackle spot, the other tackle job will be up for grabs. Given his experience, Sia will probably be the favorite to win that job.

3. Paki Finau - OL

Paki Finau signed with Washington out of high school where he spent the first two years of his college career. Finau appeared in 12 of 13 games for Washington in 2025 and he started four games at left guard. He also got some snaps at right tackle. Finau played well, allowing just one quarterback hit and no sacks in 229 pass-blocking snaps. The only quarterback hit allowed came when he was playing right tackle. When he was at guard, he never allowed the defense to touch the quarterback.

Finau appeared in three regular season games as a true freshman, preserving his redshirt season. He will have three years of eligibility remaining at BYU and he will be a redshirt sophomore in 2026. He will immediately contend for one of the starting spots at guard where BYU will be replacing Weylin Lapuaho and Ausitn Leausa.

2. Walker Lyons - TE

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Walker Lyons (85) runs the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The former four-star recruit has spent the last two years at USC since returning home from his mission. The Cougars will lose starting tight end Carsen Ryan to graduation at the end of the 2025 season, so Lyons is the primary candidate to fill his vacated starting spot. Lyons' production has the chance to increase just like Ryan's did in his lone season at BYU.

1. Cade Uluave - LB

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave (0) during the first quarter against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

BYU loses Jack Kelly to the NFL and he will be very difficult to replace. However, there is nobody more qualified to replace Kelly than Cade Uluave. Uluave has been highly productive in his three years at Cal, and he has the ability to rush the passer just like Jack Kelly did.

Uluave finished his true junior campaign with 100 total tackles including 12 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. He also had 6 PBUs. He was also very effective as a pass rusher, a skillset that BYU will try to use more frequently than his time at Cal. Uluave had 20 quarterback pressures despite rushing the quarterback only 44 times. That 45% pressure rate would have ranked first on BYU's defense in 2025. For Context, Jack Kelly had the best pressure rate among BYU defenders with 29.3%. He also had a team-high 40 defensive stops for Cal in 2025.

More BYU Football Coverage