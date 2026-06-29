Ranking the Best BYU Running Backs of the Kalani Sitake Era
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During the Kalani Sitake era, BYU has had some of the best running backs in program history. In the Sitake era, Jamaal Williams became the all-time leading rusher, Tyler Allgeier broke the single-season rushing record, and LJ Martin was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
In this article, we will rank the BYU running backs of the Kalani Sitake era. There is only one criteria to be included in our rankings: these players must have run for more than 800 career yards at BYU. Without further ado, let's dive into the rankings.
6. Lopini Katoa
Rushing Yards: 1,799 | Attempts: 381
Lopini Katoa spent five years at BYU. Katoa was extremely consistent. In five years at BYU, he never rushed for less than 240 years in a season and he never rused for more than 445 yards in a single season. Katoa was never the lead back at BYU, but he was a consistent backup. He played important roles in 2020 and 2021. The 2020 and 2021 offenses will go down as some of the best offensive units in BYU history.
5. Chris Brooks
Rushing Yards: 817 | Attempts: 130
Chris Brooks only played one season at BYU, and he wasn't even fully healthy for that season. Still, Brooks managed to put up over 800 yards in 2022. Brooks was a big, bruising running back. Once he started running downhill, he was really hard to stop. Brooks has made a nice NFL career for himself after playing for BYU.
4. Squally Canada
Rushing Yards: 1,438 | Attempts: 286
Squally Canada was BYU's lead running back in 2017 and 2018. He also served as Jamaal William's backup in 2016. Canada was effective in a few signature wins in 2018. Those wins were critical for BYU's rebound in 2018 after a terrible 2017 campaign. Canada will always be remembered for his 118-yard outing against Wisconsin in 2018. On that day, BYU took down no. 6 Wisconsin on the road.
3. LJ Martin
Rushing Yards: 2,541 | Attempts: 482
The margins between no. 1 and no. 3 on this list are incredibly slim. You could argue that LJ Martin should be higher than record-holders Tyler Allgeier and Jamaal Williams. Martin has done all of his work against P4 schedules, since he started his BYU career in 2023. Martin has the chance to finish his career as the best running back of all time.
If Martin can replicate his 2025 output in 2026, he has a chance to become BYU's all-time leading rusher. Martin managed to increase his yards per carry last season at greater scale, and he is hoping to take another step forward in 2026.
2. Tyler Allgeier
Rushing Yards: 2,904 | Attempts: 452
Tyler Allgeier will always be remembered for setting the single-season rushing record in 2021. That season, Allgeier won multiple games for BYU by himself. He finished with over 1,600 rushing yards. Some fans forget that Allgeier also rushed for 1,100 yards the season before. That year was dominated by Zach Wilson headlines, but BYU's rushing attack was also very effective.
Once Allgeier became the starter in 2020, the BYU offense never looked back.
1. Jamaal Williams
Rushing Yards: 3,901 | Attempts: 726
Jamaal Williams graduated from BYU as the program's all-time leading rusher. He ran for 1,375 yards in 2016 in Ty Detmer's first season as the BYU offensive coordinator. With all due respect to the coaching staff at that time, the BYU scheme was bland and it showed in 2017. Williams overcame the shortfalls of the scheme and carried the BYU offense throughout the season.
Williams will always be a BYU legend.
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Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.Follow casey_lundquist