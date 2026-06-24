10 BYU Athletes That Could Benefit From New Eligibility Rules

On Tuesday, the Division 1 Cabinet approved new eligibility rules. Student-athletes will have five years to play five seasons (with a few exceptions that impact BYU). The new rules can benefit a few notable BYU athletes.

For those athletes that have not used their redshirt seasons, the new rules would grant them an extra year of eligibility. Many top athletes will forego their fifth seasons of eligibility to enter the professional ranks of their respective sports. However, this new rules opens the door for some of them to play one more year in college. In this article, we will recap 10 notable BYU athletes that could extend their college careers under these new rules.

10. Walker Lyons

BYU tight end Walker Lyons at Spring Camp | BYU Photo

Walker Lyons transferred from USC to BYU with two years of eligibility remaining. Under the new rules, Lyons would have three years of eligibility remaining should he choose to play all five years.

9. Therrian Alexander III

BYU CB Therrian Alexander III against WVU | BYU Photo

Therrian Alexander III arrived at BYU prior to the 2024 season. The Georgia native made an instant impact as a true freshman. Alexander III was entering his true junior season in 2026. He now has three years of eligibility remaining.

8. Raider Damuni

BYU safety Raider Damuni against Arizona | BYU Photo

Raider Damuni came off his mission prior to the 2023 season. Damuni saw the field as a true freshman and has played every season since 2023. Damuni is heading into his senior season. Now, he has two years of eligibility remaining.

7. Delaney Gibb

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; BYU Cougars guard Delaney Gibb (11) looks to drive the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

BYU women's basketball star Delany Gibb made an immediate impact at BYU. Gibb is going into her true senior season in 2026-2027, so the new rules give her an extra year of eligibility.

6. Cade Uluave

When Cal transfer Cade Uluave signed with BYU back in January, he had just one year of eligibility remaining. Under the new rules, Uluave could play in Provo for two seasons. Uluave is viewed as an NFL prospect, so he might be in Provo for one year anyway, but there is a chance he could play multiple seasons.

5. Collin Chandler

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) reacts against the Santa Clara Broncos during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

When Collin Chandler transferred from Kentucky to BYU, he did an interview with BYU Sports Nation. In the interview, he stated that having multiple years to play for Kevin Young was a factor in his decision to transfer. Chandler was supposed to have only two years of eligibility remaining at BYU. Now, Chandler could play three seasons in Provo.

4. Faletau Satuala

BYU safety Faletau Satuala against East Carolina | BYU Photo

Former four-star recruit Faletau Satuala lived up to his recruiting ranking when he arrived at BYU. Satuala saw the field as a true freshman and he became a star by his true sophomore rules. Satuala is already at the top of a few NFL Draft boards, but if he chooses to remain in college, the new years would grant him three more years of eligibility starting in 2026.

3. Robert Wright III

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; BYU Cougars guard Robert Wright III (1) rebounds during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Robert Wright III enrolled at Baylor and made an immediate impact as a true freshman. Last year at BYU, Wright III was a true sophomore. Wright could, theoretically, play three more years at BYU.

2. Bear Bachmeier

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier scores a touchdown against TCU | BYU Photo

Bear Bachmeier won 12 games as BYU's starting quarterback in 2026. Under the new rules, Bachmeier could theoretically be BYU's starting quarterback through the 2029 season.

1. LJ Martin

BYU RB LJ Martin against Portland State | BYU Photo

LJ Martin has a chance to become BYU's leading rusher in 2026. The 2026 season was going to be Martin's last at BYU. Martin made an immediate impact at BYU as a true freshman and has not used his redshirt season. While Martin's stated goal is to be playing in the NFL by 2027, these new rules open the door for him to play one more season in Provo.

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