Recapping Day 13 of BYU Football Fall Camp
PROVO, UT - The third week of 2024 BYU football Fall camp is coming to a close this weekend. BYU will organize a Saturday evening scrimmage before taking a day off on Sunday and resuming camp on Monday. On Friday, BYU had an afternoon practice at the Zions Bank Practice Fields. The media was permitted to watch the last 20-30 minutes of practice. Here is a recap of everything that happened on day 13.
Jake Retzlaff Leads the First-Team Offense
With two weeks left until the season opener, the quarterback battle has not been settled. Only two quarterbacks got reps during the limited team portion on Friday: Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon. Retzlaff got one drive with the first-team offense and Gerry Bohanon got one drive with the second-string offense.
Retzlaff made the most of his opportunity with the first team on Friday. Following a chunk-yardage gain from LJ Martin on the ground (more on that in a moment), Retzlaff found Chase Roberts over the middle for a first down. Retzlaff navigated the pocket to his left, feeling the rush on his right-hand side. Then he whipped around and threw a sidearm pass to Chase Roberts that was right on target.
A few plays later, Retzlaff found Kean Hill in the endzone from five yards out for the score.
Retzlaff getting first-team reps at this point in camp was noteworthy. Last week, it felt like Gerry Bohanon had a lot of momentum in the quarterback competition. While the media only got to view portions of practice on Monday and on Friday this week, but in those limited reps, Retzlaff looked really good. Perhaps Retzlaff has some momentum back in his favor.
LJ Martin Finds Daylight
For the first time since Fall camp started, LJ Martin participated in the 11-on-11 portion of practice in front of the media. On his very first carry, Martin found a gap and broke free for a decent gain. In a live scenario, Martin might have broken free for big yardage.
In just one run, Martin displayed why he is BYU's starting running back. He is big, he is physical, and he can make defenders miss in space. He is the most talented back in the room.
If LJ Martin can stay healthy in 2024, he could be a 1,000-yard rusher for the Cougars.
Relatively Quiet Day from Gerry Bohanon
Gerry Bohanon had a relatively quiet day on Friday. The media started watching when the BYU offense was squaring off against the defense in 7-on-7. During that drill, Bohanon made a couple short throws to players like Enoch Nawahine, Kody Epps, and Miles Davis. Bohanon didn't really attempt any throws downfield.
During the team portion, Bohanon pulled a couple zone reads and gained a few yards on the ground. There were no chunk-yardage gains through the air.
It's also worth noting that Bohanon committed the first mistakes we've seen him make during media availability. Bohanon had a fumbled exchange on a handoff to Sione Moa. A few plays later, he attempted a downfield pass to Mason Fakahua that was tipped and eventually intercepted by true freshman Tommy Prassas. From my vantage point, it was unclear whether Prassas kept his foot inbounds or not. Either way, he made a nice play on the ball to come up with the interception.
John Nelson Makes a Play in the Backfield
John Nelson made a really nice play on Friday. Against the first-team offense, Nelson got into the backfield for the TFL against Hinckley Ropati. Nelson's quickness to get into the backfield stood out.
After practice, BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill commented that he feels really comfortable with the interior defensive line. John Nelson is a major reason why. Nelson is a candidate to have a breakout season in 2024.
7v7 Highlights
As previously mentioned, the media watched a 7-on-7 segment on Friday. Weber State transfer Marques Collins had the best defensive play of the drill. Jake Retzlaff attempted a back-shoulder fade to Jojo Phillips. Collins got in the passing lane and broke up the attempt.
Other highlights included a nice connection from Jake Retzlaff to Parker Kingston on a comeback route. That play gained ~15 yards or so.
Cody Hagen continues to show flashes. In 7-on-7, Treyson Bourguet threw a quick pass to Cody Hagen that was behind him. Hagen made the adjustment and hauled in the off-target pass. It wasn't a chunk-yardage play, but it was another moment where Hagen displayed his talent. It really seems like he will see the field at some point in 2024.
Speaking of Treyson Bourguet, Bourguet connected with tight end Keanu Hill for a touchdown in 7-on-7.